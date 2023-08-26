Apple iPhone 11 price cut alert! Big discount now available on Flipkart

Looking to buy the Apple iPhone 11? We have come across an excellent deal just for you! Here’s how you can seize this opportunity.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 26 2023, 11:20 IST
Apple iPhone 11 price cut on Flipkart: Check discount, save money
Apple iPhone 11
1/5 Apple’s biggest event of the year is around the corner where it will be launching its premium lineup iPhone 15 series. It is speculated that the Apple event will be held in the second week of September. Amid the rumors of the iPhone 15 being costly, the other models of the iPhone are getting amazing price cuts. So, if were planning to buy an iPhone this year, now is the time and iPhone 11 price cut has been rolled out. (Unsplash)
Apple iPhone 11
2/5 Currently, Flipkart is offering an amazing deal on Apple smartphones,  just before the launch of the iPhone 15 during the Apple event.  One of the iPhones is in a huge price-cut range! You can now buy Apple iPhone 11 at a reasonable price from Flipkart. You have a  great opportunity to enter the iPhone users list that too at a pocket- friendly cost. (Apple)
iPhone 11
3/5 iPhone 11 features: iPhone 11 has  various amazing features and specifications to offer. It consists of 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD Display. It takes awesome images with its dual-set camera, consisting of 12 MP lenses each and a 12 MP front camera. It offers storage of 128 GB and is powered by A13 Bionic Chip Processor for smooth operations and functionality. However, if you are interested in a 5G phone, you will not get that in the iPhone 11. (Unsplash )
Apple iPhone 11
4/5 Apple iPhone 11 Price Cut: Flipkart is offering a reasonable price cut on iPhone 11. According to Flipkart, the original price of  iPhone 11 is  Rs. 48900. However, from Flipkart, you can buy it for only Rs. 44999, which includes a discount of 7 percent. (Unsplash)
Apple iPhone 11
5/5 Bank and exchange offers: On Flipkart, you can get flat Rs.1000 Off on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI transactions on orders priced between Rs.15000 to Rs.49999. You can also get 5% discount on your Flipkart Axis Bank card.This is not all! You can also reduce the price of your iPhone 11 by trading in your old smartphone. All you need is a good working condition smartphone. Although the exchange value depends on the phone's condition, but with a good brand and model, you can get up to Rs.40000 off on your new smartphone purchase. Before availing this exchange offer, please check if this offer is available in your area. You can do so by simply entering the pincode of your area. (Unsplash)
Apple iPhone 11
View all Images
If you are in the market for a new phone, your timing couldn't be better. We have discovered an incredible deal on the iPhone 11 that you won't want to miss. (apple.com)

The Apple iPhone 11, a popular smartphone from 2019, now comes with a fantastic discount on Flipkart. Let's take a look at what this phone offers and how much it costs.

The Apple iPhone 11 has a 6.1-inch screen that displays bright and sharp pictures. It runs on Apple's A13 Bionic chip, which means it works really fast and smoothly. This phone has two cameras with 12-megapixel lenses, so you can take great photos and record videos in 4K quality. It also has special features like Night mode, Portrait mode, and Smart HDR. You can unlock it using your face, and it can even charge wirelessly. With its cool design, fast performance, and awesome camera, the iPhone 11 is a great choice for people who want a reliable and feature-packed smartphone.

Discount on the Apple iPhone 11

Originally, the 128GB version of the iPhone 11 costs Rs. 48,900. But now, you can buy it for only Rs. 44,999. That's a pretty good 7 percent discount!

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

But hold on, there's more! You can make the iPhone 11 even cheaper by taking advantage of the exchange deal and bank offers.

Other Deals

Flipkart is offering a big exchange deal for the iPhone 14. You can get up to Rs. 39,700 off when you trade in your old phone. The exact discount depends on what kind of phone you're trading in and its condition. Don't forget to enter your Pin Code to see if this offer is available where you live.

In addition, if you use an HDFC Bank Credit Card with EMI transactions, you'll get a flat discount of Rs. 1,000. There's also a 5 percent discount available if you use aFlipkart Axis Bank Card.

So, if you've been eyeing the iPhone 11, now might be the perfect time to get one and save some money.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 26 Aug, 11:19 IST
Home Mobile News Apple iPhone 11 price cut alert! Big discount now available on Flipkart
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

online scams
Instagram ad scam alert: How to stay safe with these 5 vital tips
Japanese apparel technology
Japan tackles scorching heat; check out the awesome tech
iPhone
Get faster at texting with these hidden iPhone spacebar tricks
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: Struggling with portrait photography? Know how to capture stunning photos
Valorant
Valorant: Beginners tips and tricks to enhance gaming experience

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Review: The best flip phone money can buy
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review: Refined experience
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Fortnite
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 is here! Heists, Ahsoka, Khaby Lame, more; Know all about it
Lara Croft
Tomb Raider’s Lara Croft to debut in Call of Duty Warzone and Modern Warfare II
Destiny 2
Get ready for Destiny 2 Crota's End Raid in season 22 - All the details you need
Microsoft Build
Microsoft Lawyer’s 10-Day Race to Save the Biggest Gaming Deal
Garena Free Fire
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for August 21: Check out the top 5 features in OB41 update

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets