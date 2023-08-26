Apple iPhone 11 price cut alert! Big discount now available on Flipkart

The Apple iPhone 11, a popular smartphone from 2019, now comes with a fantastic discount on Flipkart. Let's take a look at what this phone offers and how much it costs.

The Apple iPhone 11 has a 6.1-inch screen that displays bright and sharp pictures. It runs on Apple's A13 Bionic chip, which means it works really fast and smoothly. This phone has two cameras with 12-megapixel lenses, so you can take great photos and record videos in 4K quality. It also has special features like Night mode, Portrait mode, and Smart HDR. You can unlock it using your face, and it can even charge wirelessly. With its cool design, fast performance, and awesome camera, the iPhone 11 is a great choice for people who want a reliable and feature-packed smartphone.

Discount on the Apple iPhone 11

Originally, the 128GB version of the iPhone 11 costs Rs. 48,900. But now, you can buy it for only Rs. 44,999. That's a pretty good 7 percent discount!

But hold on, there's more! You can make the iPhone 11 even cheaper by taking advantage of the exchange deal and bank offers.

Other Deals

Flipkart is offering a big exchange deal for the iPhone 14. You can get up to Rs. 39,700 off when you trade in your old phone. The exact discount depends on what kind of phone you're trading in and its condition. Don't forget to enter your Pin Code to see if this offer is available where you live.

In addition, if you use an HDFC Bank Credit Card with EMI transactions, you'll get a flat discount of Rs. 1,000. There's also a 5 percent discount available if you use aFlipkart Axis Bank Card.

So, if you've been eyeing the iPhone 11, now might be the perfect time to get one and save some money.