 Apple October event 2024: iPad Mini 7 expected to launch with new features and updates- All details | Mobile News

Apple October event 2024: iPad Mini 7 expected to launch with new features and updates- All details

Apple is set to launch the iPad Mini 7 later this month, alongside updates to other devices, including the Mac mini and MacBooks. Here’s what we know so far.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Oct 09 2024, 13:15 IST
Icon
Apple October Event 2024: iPad Mini 7, M4 Macs, and other expected launch
Apple October event 2024
1/5  iPad Mini 7: Apple is speculated to launch an entry-level iPad Mini in the seventh generation during the upcoming Apple October event. Reports suggest that the new iPad Mini is expected to be powered by a faster chip and it will likely support  Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 and better camera features. On the other hand, Mark Gurman highlighted that more iPads may be launched apart from the Mini version.  (Apple)
Apple October event 2024
2/5 M4 MacBook Pro: According to Gurman and other leaks, the new generation MacBook Pro is expected to be powered by a new M4 chip. The Pro laptop will likely be introduced in two sizes, 14-inch and 16-inch. There are also rumours about new M4 Pro and M4 Max chips for the 16-inch MacBook Pro.  (Apple)
Apple October event 2024
3/5 M4 iMac: This year the new generation iMac may not get any major upgrade but just some tweaks. However, the new iMac is expected to be powered by the new M4 chip for improved and faster performance. Alongside new Macs, Apple may also introduce new iMac accessories such as  Magic Keyboard, Magic Mouse, and Magic Trackpad that may support USB-C charging ports. (Apple)
Apple October event 2024
4/5 iOS 18.1 update: There are several reports suggesting that iOS 18.1 with Apple Intelligence will be rolled out in the month of October. Therefore, there is a high possibility that Apple may plan to officially roll out the AI features for iPhones, iPads, and Macs with new software updates. Several reports suggest that the update will include AI features such as writing tools, notification summaries, and more. (Apple)
Apple October event 2024
5/5 M4 Mac mini:  After years of waiting, we may finally launch a new Mac mini with a major overhaul as suggested by Mark Gurman. There are also speculations that the device may be powered by the M4 and M4 Pro chips. Additionally, the Mac Mini may also support five USB-C ports instead of USB-A ports.  (Unsplash)
Apple October event 2024
icon View all Images
Apple plans to unveil the iPad Mini 7 this month, alongside the iOS 18.1 announcement. (Pixabay)

Apple October Event: Apple prepares for another major product event this month, following the recent iPhone 16 launch. Reports suggest that the company plans to refresh the iPad Mini series, coinciding with the announcement of iOS 18.1, anticipated in late October.

As reported by Mark Gurman from Bloomberg, Apple may unveil a redesigned Mac mini, new M4-powered MacBooks, and the iPad Mini 7 before the end of 2024. October appears to be the most likely time-frame for Apple's third major event this year.

You may be interested in

Apple iPhone 16 Pro 256GB
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹129,900
Check details
Apple iPhone 16
  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹79,900
Buy now
Apple iPhone 16 Plus
  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹89,900
Buy now
13% OFF
Apple iPhone 13
  • Blue
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹51,999₹59,900
Buy now

Also read: iPhone 17 Pro colour variants leaked, showcases new exciting titanium colours

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

While Gurman has hinted at a new iPad for some time, a recent Best Buy leak adds further speculation. A now-deleted product listing from Best Buy pointed to an unnamed “mini Wi-Fi” Apple device available for clearance, sparking rumours about the iPad Mini 7. However, Apple has not confirmed any specific launch dates or times. Although the iPad Pro received updates earlier this year, the entry-level iPads and iPad Mini are likely candidates for refreshes. 

iPad Mini 7: Expected Price

The starting price for the iPad Mini 7 is likely to remain at $499, with potential storage options doubling to 128GB, providing users with increased value. In India, the price may be around Rs. 45,900.

Also read: iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: LG, BOE to make displays for Apple mid-ranger

iPad Mini 7 Expected Features

The upcoming iPad Mini is expected to retain its 8.3-inch display and sixth-generation design. Apple aims to resolve the "jelly scrolling" issue by adjusting the screen assembly, which could enhance the scrolling experience for users. Gurman mentions that Apple focuses on reducing production costs for entry-level iPads, but significant design changes are unlikely. The iPad Mini 7 will likely feature incremental improvements, refining the overall user experience.

The new iPad Mini will probably use A-series processors rather than the M-series chips found in the iPad Pro and iPad Air. It is anticipated to incorporate either the A17 Pro chip from the iPhone 15 Pro or the A18 chip from the iPhone 16.

Also read: Honor X60 series set to launch on October 16: Check anticipated specs, features and more

Colour Options and Camera Upgrades

Colour options may change, with the device possibly adopting hues inspired by the iPad Air, introducing blue and omitting pink. Expected colours include space grey, starlight, and purple. Apple might also reposition the front-facing camera to the landscape edge, similar to the latest iPad Air. This change aims to enhance video calling, particularly in landscape mode, and the camera may feature HDR 4 support for improved performance in low-light conditions.

The iPad Mini 7 is likely to support the Apple Pencil Pro, which includes squeeze gestures, haptic feedback, Find My integration, and potential hover functionality. This upgrade will enhance the device's appeal to digital artists, note-takers, and professionals.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 09 Oct, 13:15 IST
Trending: iphone 16 at just 27000 in india? reddit user reveals how he got the deal iphone se 4 launch inching closer: lg, boe to make displays for apple mid-ranger iphone se 4 launch likely in march: why it may be the best option for most buyers iphone 17 slim: key details and will it become the most expensive iphone of 2025? ios 18.1 release inching closer, new beta rolled out: check what’s new samsung galaxy s24 fe vs samsung galaxy s23 fe: specs, features, and more samsung galaxy s25 lineup may feature only snapdragon 8 gen 4 chips due to low exynos 2500 yield: report vivo x200 pro 200mp periscope camera teased ahead of october 14 launch- know what’s coming apple india festive offer is here! free beats solo buds with iphone 15 and big savings on macs, iphone 16 oneplus 13 may the first to feature snapdragon 8 elite chip; teaser hints at ‘extreme’ performance
Home Mobile Mobile News Apple October event 2024: iPad Mini 7 expected to launch with new features and updates- All details
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Red Dead Redemption

Red Dead Redemption to finally hit on PC with new enhancements for cowboy fans- Details
PlayStation Pulse earbuds, Pulse Elite headphones launched in India with Link tech, AI noise rejection: All details

PlayStation Pulse Explore earbuds, Pulse Elite headphones launched in India with Link tech, AI noise rejection
GTA Online Zombie mode

GTA Online Zombie mode to release tomorrow: Get ready for a spooky survival challenge and more
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 9: 3 tips to become a pro player

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 9: 3 tips to become a pro player
Red Dead Redemption 3

Red Dead Redemption 3 could finally solve the long running Red Harlow and Uncle fan mystery

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Smartphones

Realme C53 to POCO M5, here is a list 5 budget-friendly phones with stellar cameras
jbl earbuds

10 best TWS earbuds from JBL to buy from Amazon
iPhone 16 Pro, iphone 15 pro, samsung s23 ultra

4 best smartphone deals in Amazon Great Indian Festival, Flipkart Big Billion sales: iPhone 15 Pro, Pixel 8 and more

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets