Apple October event 2024: iPad Mini 7 expected to launch with new features and updates- All details

Apple October Event: Apple prepares for another major product event this month, following the recent iPhone 16 launch. Reports suggest that the company plans to refresh the iPad Mini series, coinciding with the announcement of iOS 18.1, anticipated in late October.

As reported by Mark Gurman from Bloomberg, Apple may unveil a redesigned Mac mini, new M4-powered MacBooks, and the iPad Mini 7 before the end of 2024. October appears to be the most likely time-frame for Apple's third major event this year.

While Gurman has hinted at a new iPad for some time, a recent Best Buy leak adds further speculation. A now-deleted product listing from Best Buy pointed to an unnamed “mini Wi-Fi” Apple device available for clearance, sparking rumours about the iPad Mini 7. However, Apple has not confirmed any specific launch dates or times. Although the iPad Pro received updates earlier this year, the entry-level iPads and iPad Mini are likely candidates for refreshes.

iPad Mini 7: Expected Price

The starting price for the iPad Mini 7 is likely to remain at $499, with potential storage options doubling to 128GB, providing users with increased value. In India, the price may be around Rs. 45,900.

iPad Mini 7 Expected Features

The upcoming iPad Mini is expected to retain its 8.3-inch display and sixth-generation design. Apple aims to resolve the "jelly scrolling" issue by adjusting the screen assembly, which could enhance the scrolling experience for users. Gurman mentions that Apple focuses on reducing production costs for entry-level iPads, but significant design changes are unlikely. The iPad Mini 7 will likely feature incremental improvements, refining the overall user experience.

The new iPad Mini will probably use A-series processors rather than the M-series chips found in the iPad Pro and iPad Air. It is anticipated to incorporate either the A17 Pro chip from the iPhone 15 Pro or the A18 chip from the iPhone 16.

Colour Options and Camera Upgrades

Colour options may change, with the device possibly adopting hues inspired by the iPad Air, introducing blue and omitting pink. Expected colours include space grey, starlight, and purple. Apple might also reposition the front-facing camera to the landscape edge, similar to the latest iPad Air. This change aims to enhance video calling, particularly in landscape mode, and the camera may feature HDR 4 support for improved performance in low-light conditions.

The iPad Mini 7 is likely to support the Apple Pencil Pro, which includes squeeze gestures, haptic feedback, Find My integration, and potential hover functionality. This upgrade will enhance the device's appeal to digital artists, note-takers, and professionals.