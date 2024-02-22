 Apple rolls out iOS 17.4 beta 4 update for iPhones; Know what's in store for developers | Mobile News

Apple rolls out iOS 17.4 beta 4 update for iPhones; Know what's in store for developers

Apple has rolled out the iOS 17.4 beta 4 for iPhones, and it brings features such as a personalized splash screen, battery and settings updates, and a new CarPlay feature. Know all about the iOS 17.4 beta 4 update.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 22 2024, 14:49 IST
Take a closer look at the iOS 17.4 beta 4 update’s new features and changes on Apple iPhone. (Unsplash)
Apple has once again captured the attention of developers and tech enthusiasts with the release of the iOS 17.4 beta 4 update for iPhones. This latest update brings a range of new features and enhancements, promising to elevate the iOS experience to new heights. Let's dive into the details of what the iOS 17.4 beta 4 update has to offer.

iOS 17.4 beta 4 Overview:

iOS 17.4 beta 4 update, bearing the build number 21E5209b, is now available exclusively to registered developers, according to MacRumors. This beta version can be accessed through the Settings app on the iPhone by navigating to "General" and selecting "Software Update." While currently limited to developers, the public beta release is anticipated to follow suit in the coming days.

New Features and Changes:

1. Personalized Splash Screen: Upon rebooting into iOS 17.4 for the first time, users will be greeted by a personalized splash screen featuring their profile picture. This subtle yet impactful addition adds a touch of customization to the iOS startup experience, setting the tone for a more personalized user journey.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

2. Battery and Settings Updates: Apple has introduced significant improvements to the "Battery" menu within the Settings app. These enhancements aim to simplify the process of monitoring iPhone battery health, providing users with clearer insights into their device's performance. Additionally, Apple has reassured users that iPhone 15 batteries offer better longevity than initially anticipated, promising a seamless user experience.

3. New CarPlay Feature: Drivers utilizing CarPlay will benefit from a new feature that offers information about upcoming maneuvers through a redesigned instrument cluster experience. This intuitive feature allows users to seamlessly switch between the main screen and the instrument cluster, enhancing navigation convenience while on the road.

What's Next for iOS 17.4?

As iOS 17.4 continues to undergo testing and refinement, anticipation mounts for its public release, expected in early March. With each beta iteration, Apple showcases its commitment to delivering a seamless and feature-rich iOS experience, ensuring that users stay at the forefront of mobile innovation.

The iOS 17.4 beta 4 update represents another step forward in Apple's ongoing quest to redefine the mobile experience. With a focus on personalization, performance, and convenience, this latest beta release promises to delight developers and users alike. As the countdown to the public release begins, excitement builds for the myriad possibilities that iOS 17.4 will unlock for iPhone users worldwide.

First Published Date: 22 Feb, 14:49 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets