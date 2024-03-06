Apple rolls out iOS 17.4, iPadOS 17.4 with new features, improvements, and fixes

Apple has been speculated to launch the new iOS 17.4 update this week and now it has finally been released for iPhone and iPad users. The iOS 17.4 was said to be one of the major updates, especially for the European Union region where rules have been changed to reduce the monopoly-like status of the big tech companies. Additionally, the company has also kickstarted its iOS 18 development which may be deployed in September with the iPhone 16 series launch. If you have been waiting for the iOS 17.4 update, then check out what it has in store for iPhone users.

iOS 17.4 features and updates

Apple finally released iOS 17.4 which is the fourth major OS update after the rollout of iOS 17. The update will be majorly noticed in European Union regions due to several app store changes. In the EU, iPhone users will now be allowed to download apps from third-party app stores. Users will also be able to use a third-party web browser instead of Safari. Additionally, Apple also enables iPhone and iPad users to take advantage of several different payment methods, and more. However, note that these changes will only reflect for EU users.

iOS 17.4 update will also include a new set of emojis, transcripts for Apple Podcasts, battery health improvements for iPhone 15 models, and more. Apple has also made significant changes to iPhone and iPad gaming games. According to a MacRumors report, Cloud gaming services such as Xbox Cloud Gaming and Nvidia GeForce NOW are now approved by Apple. Furthermore, mini-games, chatbots, and plug-ins can now be integrated with the in-app purchase system.

The iOS 17.4 has also fixed various features such as the contact pictures in My Find, Dual SIM improvements, increased security for the Stolen Device Protection feature, and more. These are some of the major improvements and features that will be seen in the current OS update.

How to download iOS 17.4 update:

On your iPhone device, go to settings.

Tap on “Generals”

Go to “Software update” and download iOS 17.4.

Your device will take some time to install the update and it will restart the device.

