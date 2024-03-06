 Apple rolls out iOS 17.4, iPadOS 17.4 with new features, improvements, and fixes | Mobile News

Apple rolls out iOS 17.4, iPadOS 17.4 with new features, improvements, and fixes

Apple releases the much-awaited iOS 17.4 and iPadOS 17.4 update for iPhone and iPad users with new updates and features. Check out what’s coming to your devices.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 06 2024, 08:56 IST
iPhone
iOS 17.4 has now been made live. Update your iPhones to enjoy new features. (Bloomberg)
iPhone
iOS 17.4 has now been made live. Update your iPhones to enjoy new features. (Bloomberg)

Apple has been speculated to launch the new iOS 17.4 update this week and now it has finally been released for iPhone and iPad users. The iOS 17.4 was said to be one of the major updates, especially for the European Union region where rules have been changed to reduce the monopoly-like status of the big tech companies. Additionally, the company has also kickstarted its iOS 18 development which may be deployed in September with the iPhone 16 series launch. If you have been waiting for the iOS 17.4 update, then check out what it has in store for iPhone users.

iOS 17.4 features and updates

Apple finally released iOS 17.4 which is the fourth major OS update after the rollout of iOS 17. The update will be majorly noticed in European Union regions due to several app store changes. In the EU, iPhone users will now be allowed to download apps from third-party app stores. Users will also be able to use a third-party web browser instead of Safari. Additionally, Apple also enables iPhone and iPad users to take advantage of several different payment methods, and more. However, note that these changes will only reflect for EU users.

iOS 17.4 update will also include a new set of emojis, transcripts for Apple Podcasts, battery health improvements for iPhone 15 models, and more. Apple has also made significant changes to iPhone and iPad gaming games. According to a MacRumors report, Cloud gaming services such as Xbox Cloud Gaming and Nvidia GeForce NOW are now approved by Apple. Furthermore, mini-games, chatbots, and plug-ins can now be integrated with the in-app purchase system.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

The iOS 17.4 has also fixed various features such as the contact pictures in My Find, Dual SIM improvements, increased security for the Stolen Device Protection feature, and more. These are some of the major improvements and features that will be seen in the current OS update.

How to download iOS 17.4 update:

  • On your iPhone device, go to settings.
  • Tap on “Generals”
  • Go to “Software update” and download iOS 17.4.
  • Your device will take some time to install the update and it will restart the device.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 06 Mar, 08:55 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News Apple rolls out iOS 17.4, iPadOS 17.4 with new features, improvements, and fixes
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

smartphone
One Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphone
QR code
Beware of QR code scams! Protect yourself from quishing attacks - know how
Google Maps
Google Maps Glanceable directions rolling out now; Know the new benefits
Whispp
AI-powered Whispp app can recreate your voice, a boon for people with disabilities; Know how it works
iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration

Editor’s Pick

Gemini Nano
Google Gemini AI images disaster: What really happened with the image generator?
Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro: What do reviewers say about Apple’s first-ever spatial computer?
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai
After shocking Google Gemini AI images debacle, CEO Sundar Pichai talks tough to staff
Neuralink
First Neuralink patient makes full recovery, can move PC cursor just by thinking, says Elon Musk
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: The best smartphone of the year… so far

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
The intricate link between GTA 6 and Red Dead Redemption 3 unveiled?
Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 3: Free skins, weapons, and more, grab exciting rewards
Grand theft auto
GTA 5 RP FiveM server devs celebrate 6-month period as part of Rockstar; reveal enhanced features
Rockstar Games
GTA Online heist teased: Cluckin Bell Farm Raid trailer unveils action-packed missions
GTA 6
Rockstar Games faces backlash over GTA 6 development team's mandatory office return

Trending News

CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
Clicks
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
deepfake
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Artificial Intelligence
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Google Chrome
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Sam Altman

Trending Gadgets

Mobiles Laptops Tablets