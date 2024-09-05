Apple September event:  iPhone 16, 16 Pro colour variants to expect next week

Apple September event 2024: Apple “It's Glowtime” event 2024 is just a few days away and we all are eagerly waiting for the launch of the new iPhone 16 series. Over the months, we came across several leaks and rumours surrounding the upcoming release, giving us a glimpse of what Apple is expected to announce. While we are aware that the iPhone 16 series may go through some design changes, however, rumours also suggest new colour variants or shades for the new series. Know what's coming next week.

iPhone 16, 16 Pro colour variants (expected)

According to the 9To5Mac report, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will likely come in five colours. While the colours are expected to remain similar to the standard iPhone 15 model, however, the shades are a bit different. Based on tipster Sonny Dickson's leaked images, the standard iPhone 16 may come in Blue, Pink, White, Black, and Green colourways. This showcases that Apple may have replaced the Yellow variant with a new white variant. This year, we expected more saturated colour shades in comparison to last year's iPhone 15 models.

For iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, Apple will likely introduce four colour variants similar to last year's iPhone 15 Pro models. However, the Blue titanium is rumoured to be replaced with Dessert Titanium which may give a more brown or a rose shade to the iPhone 16 Pro models. Natural Titanium and White Titanium are expected to remain the same. Although, the Black Titanium is expected to have a darker shade in comparison to the iPhone 15 Pro's Black Titanium variant. There are also rumours about a Gold Titanium colour variant for the iPhone 16 Pro lineup.

These are the rumoured colour options which were leaked earlier, however, they do not provide any surety until the company reveals all about the iPhone 16 series at the upcoming Apple September event 2024. Therefore, in just 4 days we'll know what Apple has planned for the new generation of iPhones.

