Apple September event: iPhone 16, 16 Pro colour variants to expect next week

Check out the expected colour variant for the standard iPhone 16 and the iPhone 16 Pro models ahead of the Apple September event. 

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Sep 05 2024, 10:11 IST
Apple September event:  iPhone 16, 16 Pro colour variants to expect next week
Apple September event is next week, know what’s coming with the new iPhone 16 series. (Apple)

Apple September event 2024: Apple “It's Glowtime” event 2024 is just a few days away and we all are eagerly waiting for the launch of the new iPhone 16 series. Over the months, we came across several leaks and rumours surrounding the upcoming release, giving us a glimpse of what Apple is expected to announce. While we are aware that the iPhone 16 series may go through some design changes, however, rumours also suggest new colour variants or shades for the new series. Know what's coming next week.

Also read: iPhone 16 launch: Apple may not give ‘space' to new Capture button, here's why

iPhone 16, 16 Pro colour variants (expected)

According to the 9To5Mac report, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will likely come in five colours. While the colours are expected to remain similar to the standard iPhone 15 model, however, the shades are a bit different. Based on tipster Sonny Dickson's leaked images, the standard iPhone 16 may come in Blue, Pink, White, Black, and Green colourways. This showcases that Apple may have replaced the Yellow variant with a new white variant. This year, we expected more saturated colour shades in comparison to last year's iPhone 15 models.

iPhone 16 launch
iPhone 16 launch is just a few weeks away and ahead of Apple's September event, dummy models of the upcoming iPhone have surfaced online. (X.com/SonnyDickson)
iPhone 16 launch is just a few weeks away and ahead of Apple's September event, dummy models of the upcoming iPhone have surfaced online. (X.com/SonnyDickson)

Also read: iPhone 16 Plus may be last of its kind, here's what Apple may replace it with in iPhone 17 series

For iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, Apple will likely introduce four colour variants similar to last year's iPhone 15 Pro models. However, the Blue titanium is rumoured to be replaced with Dessert Titanium which may give a more brown or a rose shade to the iPhone 16 Pro models. Natural Titanium and White Titanium are expected to remain the same. Although, the Black Titanium is expected to have a darker shade in comparison to the iPhone 15 Pro's Black Titanium variant. There are also rumours about a Gold Titanium colour variant for the iPhone 16 Pro lineup.

iPhone 16 Pro
iPhone 16 Pro Models (Apple Hub)
iPhone 16 Pro Models (Apple Hub)

These are the rumoured colour options which were leaked earlier, however, they do not provide any surety until the company reveals all about the iPhone 16 series at the upcoming Apple September event 2024. Therefore, in just 4 days we'll know what Apple has planned for the new generation of iPhones.

Catch all the latest updates on Apple Event 2024. Discover everything you need to know about the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, and iPhone 16 Plus.

First Published Date: 05 Sep, 10:11 IST
5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 5: Know all OB46 update features

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 5: Know all OB46 update features
Discover Red Dead Redemption 2’s hidden jail ending: A surprising twist in Lenny’s mission

Discover Red Dead Redemption 2’s hidden jail ending: A surprising twist in Lenny’s mission
GTA 6

GTA 6 fans demand more single player content; Criticises GTA Online’s influence on Rockstar Games
Check out the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 4 and grab amazing rewards.

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 4: Know steps to get free gifts
Red Dead Redemption 2: Get free visual upgrade and discover missed steamboat mission potential

Red Dead Redemption 2: Get free visual upgrade and discover missed steamboat mission potential

