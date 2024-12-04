Apple set to enter foldable market with first flip style iPhone launch in 2026: Report

Apple is set to enter the foldable smartphone market by 2026 with a flip-style iPhone. Here’s what we know so far.

Apple foldable iPhone
Apple is set to enter the foldable smartphone market by 2026 with a flip-style iPhone. (Representative image) (Amazon)

Apple is reportedly planning to enter the foldable smartphone market with the launch of a flip-style iPhone by 2026. A recent report from Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) suggests that the tech giant's entry into this segment could trigger a significant boost in sales, projecting a growth of up to 30 percent in the foldable smartphone market in 2026. This increase contrasts sharply with the modest growth forecasted by DSCC for the next two years, with only a 5 percent rise in 2024 and 4 percent in 2025.

While Apple has dominated the global smartphone industry, it has yet to make a mark in the foldable segment, where Samsung has maintained leadership by releasing multiple models annually. As rumors about Apple's first foldable smartphone gain momentum, the company appears ready to explore this new category.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

When Will Apple Enter the Foldable Market?

Industry analyst Ross Young indicates that Apple could debut its first foldable smartphone in late 2026. The device, expected to be a flip-style model, could revitalize the foldable market. By leveraging its strong position in the smartphone industry, Apple may help bring foldable phones into the mainstream. Young predicts that the first foldable iPhone could contribute to a 30 percent growth in foldable smartphone sales within its first year. This growth may continue at around 20% in 2027 and 2028. In the same period, Samsung is expected to launch its eighth-generation Fold and Flip models.

Will Apple Revive the Foldable Market?

Despite Samsung's years of efforts in the foldable space, consumer interest in foldable phones has remained relatively low. While the company has released various foldable and flip-style models, slow technological advancements and high prices have kept the market niche. Apple's entry could change this dynamic.

Rumours suggest that Apple's first foldable iPhone will feature a screen between 7.9 and 8.3 inches. Instead of a book-style fold, the device will adopt a clamshell design, similar to Samsung's Flip models. The clamshell phone will likely fold in half horizontally, similar to an iPhone, but with a flexible screen.

Premium Price Expected for Apple's Foldable

Apple is known for taking a deliberate approach to adopting new technologies, only introducing them once they meet high standards of functionality and durability. Given the complexity of foldable technology, including a flexible display and durable hinge, Apple's foldable device is likely to come at a premium price. While rumors suggest the device could cost around $1,000 or more, the final price remains speculative as of now.

First Published Date: 04 Dec, 19:58 IST
