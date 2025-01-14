ASUS Zenfone 12 Ultra confirmed to launch on February 6: Check expected features, specs and more

ASUS has confirmed the launch of its Zenfone 12 Ultra on 6 February, with promises of advanced AI photography features and powerful hardware. Here's what to expect.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jan 14 2025, 13:46 IST
ASUS has confirmed the launch date for the Zenfone 12 Ultra, set for February 6. (ASUS)

ASUS has confirmed that the Zenfone 12 Ultra will launch on February 6. The company has revealed that the event will showcase the phone's 4K video recording capabilities with focus lock. ASUS has also teased that the new model will leverage AI to enhance mobile photography, although full specifications remain under wraps.

ASUS Zenfone 12 Ultra: Specifications and Features (Expected)

Earlier reports suggest that the ASUS Zenfone 12 Ultra could share similarities with the ROG Phone 9. This follows a pattern seen in the Zenfone 11 Ultra, which mirrored the ROG Phone 8. The device is listed under the model number ASUSAI2501H in the IMEI database, indicating a likely rebranding of the ROG Phone 9. Leaks point to a 6.78-inch Full HD+ AMOLED HDR display, which could feature an adaptive refresh rate of 1-120Hz using LTPO technology.

Also read: Oppo Find N5 teased as thinnest foldable mobile: Expected launch date…

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

The ASUS Zenfone 12 Ultra is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and a storage option reaching up to 512GB with UFS 4.0 technology. The camera setup is anticipated to include a 50MP primary sensor with Sony's LYTIA 700 sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide camera, and a 32MP telephoto lens with 3x zoom support.

Also read: Nothing Phone 3 to launch in early 2025, CEO Carl Pei's leaked email confirms: Details

For battery life, the Zenfone 12 Ultra is likely to feature a 5800mAh battery. It should support 65W fast charging and 15W wireless charging, providing efficient power for extended use. The device is expected to follow in the footsteps of the ROG Phone 9, which starts at EUR 1,099 for the 12GB + 256GB configuration.

The triple-camera setup on the Zenfone 12 Ultra could mirror the ROG Phone 9, offering a 50MP Sony LYTIA 700 primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP macro camera. It may also feature a 32MP front-facing camera for high-quality selfies.

Also read: iPhone SE 4 launch near as production starts in few days- Here's what we know so far

ASUS Zenfone 12 Ultra: Launch Schedule

The launch event for the Zenfone 12 Ultra will take place at 2:30 PM Taiwan Time (12:00 PM IST) on February 6th. As usual, ASUS plans to stream the event live for audiences worldwide.

First Published Date: 14 Jan, 13:46 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets