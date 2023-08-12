Battery troubles emerge for iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro models; Users left frustrated

While Apple deals with the production issues around the upcoming iPhone 15 series, caused by the new thinner bezel displays it is reportedly planning for the iPhone 15 Pro models, new troubles are mounting for the company in the iPhone 14 series. Some users have begun expressing concerns that their iPhone 14 Pro batteries are showing a faster rate of deterioration than usual. While the cause of the issue is not known, this can result in faster battery draining and can force a user to buy a new battery or even upgrade their smartphone prematurely.

Tech creator Andrew Clare is one of those who suffered from the issue. He shared a tweet where he showed that the 11-month-old iPhone 14 Pro deteriorated by 10 percent, while his iPhone 13 Pro, a two-year-old device had a battery health of 85 percent, losing only 15 percent in two years.

Clare is not alone in this experience either. Many replied sharing similar concerns. iUpdate founder Sam Kohl also highlighted the same issue in his iPhone 14 Pro. In both of their replies, many other users have compared these battery capacity stats with their iPhone 12 and even iPhone 11, which surprisingly does not have the same rate of deterioration. Notably, the issue has not been seen on the other iPhone 14 variants. The reason for this anomaly is not known either.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

iPhone 14 Pro battery issues

While Apple has not commented on the issue, the support page for iPhone battery and performance does warn users, “A normal battery is designed to retain up to 80% of its original capacity at 500 complete charge cycles when operating under normal conditions”. And in case you are wondering what a charge cycle means, Apple defines it, as “one charge cycle when you've used (discharged) an amount that equals 100% of your battery's capacity — but not necessarily all from one charge”.

So, considering the average lifespan of 1 and a half days for one battery cycle, a user would roughly charge the iPhone 14 Pro about 220 times in 11 months, which is roughly the halfway point for the 500 charges vs 80 percent battery capacity claim by the company. As most of the issues showed a decline of 10 percent, Apple can consider it normal behavior.

However, it cannot be ignored that every other iPhone model from a previous generation, as well as other models in the same generation, are showing much better battery health comparatively.