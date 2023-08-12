Battery troubles emerge for iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro models; Users left frustrated

Some users are reporting a faster depletion rate of battery health in the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models. Some have compared it to their older iPhones which have a much more stable rate of deterioration of the batteries

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 12 2023, 13:18 IST
iPhone 14 Pro
Many buyers are now complaining that just 11 months into the purchase, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models are showing signs of unusually fast battery depletion. (Unsplash)
iPhone 14 Pro
Many buyers are now complaining that just 11 months into the purchase, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models are showing signs of unusually fast battery depletion. (Unsplash)

While Apple deals with the production issues around the upcoming iPhone 15 series, caused by the new thinner bezel displays it is reportedly planning for the iPhone 15 Pro models, new troubles are mounting for the company in the iPhone 14 series. Some users have begun expressing concerns that their iPhone 14 Pro batteries are showing a faster rate of deterioration than usual. While the cause of the issue is not known, this can result in faster battery draining and can force a user to buy a new battery or even upgrade their smartphone prematurely. 

Tech creator Andrew Clare is one of those who suffered from the issue. He shared a tweet where he showed that the 11-month-old iPhone 14 Pro deteriorated by 10 percent, while his iPhone 13 Pro, a two-year-old device had a battery health of 85 percent, losing only 15 percent in two years. 

Clare is not alone in this experience either. Many replied sharing similar concerns. iUpdate founder Sam Kohl also highlighted the same issue in his iPhone 14 Pro. In both of their replies, many other users have compared these battery capacity stats with their iPhone 12 and even iPhone 11, which surprisingly does not have the same rate of deterioration. Notably, the issue has not been seen on the other iPhone 14 variants. The reason for this anomaly is not known either.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

iPhone 14 Pro battery issues

While Apple has not commented on the issue, the support page for iPhone battery and performance does warn users, “A normal battery is designed to retain up to 80% of its original capacity at 500 complete charge cycles when operating under normal conditions”. And in case you are wondering what a charge cycle means, Apple defines it, as “one charge cycle when you've used (discharged) an amount that equals 100% of your battery's capacity — but not necessarily all from one charge”.

So, considering the average lifespan of 1 and a half days for one battery cycle, a user would roughly charge the iPhone 14 Pro about 220 times in 11 months, which is roughly the halfway point for the 500 charges vs 80 percent battery capacity claim by the company. As most of the issues showed a decline of 10 percent, Apple can consider it normal behavior. 

However, it cannot be ignored that every other iPhone model from a previous generation, as well as other models in the same generation, are showing much better battery health comparatively. 

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 12 Aug, 13:18 IST
Home Mobile News Battery troubles emerge for iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro models; Users left frustrated
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iOS 17 second public beta
Apple rolls out second public beta for iOS 17; Know how to get it on your iPhone
Computers
Amazon sale offers: Grab up to 50% off on desktops during the Great Freedom Festival Sale
pexels-ivan-samkov-4240503
Know how to make a WhatsApp video call from desktop
pexels-raman-deep-1102257
Tips on how to take a photo of a Meteor Shower: Know the best ways here
tablets
Amazon Freedom Sale 2023: Huge price cuts rolled out on tablets from Samsung, Xiaomi, others

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short
Realme Narzo N53
Realme Narzo N53 Review: A lot of thrills under Rs. 10000
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Check the best 5 Valorant guns for most damage.
Best Valorant guns to deal high damage: From Vandal to Operator, know them all
Call of Duty
Tired of playing Warzone? Play these best Call of Duty games instead
GTA Online
GTA Online: 3 BEST heists in Grand Theft Auto to win the highest payout
Angry Birds by Rovio Mobile Ltd.
Angry Birds maker Rovio's shareholders accept Sega's bid
BGMI
BGMI owner Krafton announces $150 mn investment in Indian gaming startups
SALE Upto 40% off on Mobiles
SALE Upto 40% off on Laptops
SALE Upto 50% off on Tablets
SALE Upto 75% off on Wearables

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets