Best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 tricks: Know how to make the most out of the cool cover display

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 comes with its own list of party tricks. Know them all to use the smartphone to its full potential.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 12 2023, 15:44 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Know all the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 tricks that will maximize the fun of owning a flip phone. (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Know all the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 tricks that will maximize the fun of owning a flip phone. (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 received its biggest upgrade ever with its brand new folder-shaped cover display that spans a massive 3.4 inches. The new cover display, which is being called the ‘Flex Window' by the company, can now fit in much more information and packs more entertainment than any of its predecessors. But if you are still confused about what you can do with it, and want to unlock all of its potential, then you need to check our list of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 tricks. Let us take a look.

Best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 tricks

Cover Screen Gestures

Your Galaxy Z Flip 5 cover display does not work like normal smartphone displays. It has added functionalities, and to access them, you need to know all the gestures and commands. So here is a basic rundown:

  • Double tap - This will wake up the phone. If you have a screen lock, it will take you to that window, otherwise, you will go to the home screen.
  • Right swipe - Swiping right on the display will open the notifications.
  • Left swipe - You can access all the widgets with this gesture. Do note, this gesture only works on the home screen.
  • Down swipe - Do this to access the quick settings.
  • Pinch and hold - This will show you all your active widgets and you can quickly select the one you like.
  • Long press - This will help you either change the wallpaper or edit your widgets.

Customize your widgets

Since widgets are the main attraction point of Galaxy Z Flip 5, you should know how to make the most out of it. You can add more widgets to your display simply by long-pressing the wallpaper on the cover display and then swiping left. Alternatively, you can open the main display and head to settings. Then, go to cover display and choose widgets.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Run your supported apps from the cover display

While you can reply to messages in WhatsApp, play music through Spotify, and call a number, there is a lot more you can get done without ever opening your phone. You can give multiple other apps access to your cover display with a simple step. Go to settings in the main display, then go to Labs. There you will see an option for ‘Aps allowed on cover screen'. Turn it on.

Here you can see all the apps that you can use directly from the cover display. Simply go back to the cover display and you should be able to access these apps.

Use ALL the apps from the cover display

If you find that only a very limited number of apps are accessible through the cover display, you can use another trick to use just about any app there. Simply download the Good Lock app from the Galaxy Store. Once installed, select Life Up from the bottom of the navigation bar. Look for the Multistar module and install it.

After that, open the module and tap ‘I love Galaxy Foldable', and select Launcher Widget. And that's it. Now you are ready to add any app icons to the widget and start using them from the cover display.

Click a selfie from the rear camera

Just double-press the fingerprint sensor on the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and it will open the Camera app. And that's it. You can click a picture of yourself without needing to rely on the front camera. The higher-quality rear cameras and the viewfinder display will ensure you always get the perfect selfie.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 12 Aug, 15:39 IST
Home Mobile News Best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 tricks: Know how to make the most out of the cool cover display
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iOS 17 second public beta
Apple rolls out second public beta for iOS 17; Know how to get it on your iPhone
Computers
Amazon sale offers: Grab up to 50% off on desktops during the Great Freedom Festival Sale
pexels-ivan-samkov-4240503
Know how to make a WhatsApp video call from desktop
pexels-raman-deep-1102257
Tips on how to take a photo of a Meteor Shower: Know the best ways here
tablets
Amazon Freedom Sale 2023: Huge price cuts rolled out on tablets from Samsung, Xiaomi, others

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short
Realme Narzo N53
Realme Narzo N53 Review: A lot of thrills under Rs. 10000
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Battlegrounds Mobile India
BGMI A1 royale pass is coming soon; Know the exciting rewards you can win
Check the best 5 Valorant guns for most damage.
Best Valorant guns to deal high damage: From Vandal to Operator, know them all
Call of Duty
Tired of playing Warzone? Play these best Call of Duty games instead
GTA Online
GTA Online: 3 BEST heists in Grand Theft Auto to win the highest payout
Angry Birds by Rovio Mobile Ltd.
Angry Birds maker Rovio's shareholders accept Sega's bid
SALE Upto 40% off on Mobiles
SALE Upto 40% off on Laptops
SALE Upto 50% off on Tablets
SALE Upto 75% off on Wearables

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets