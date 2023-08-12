Best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 tricks: Know how to make the most out of the cool cover display

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 received its biggest upgrade ever with its brand new folder-shaped cover display that spans a massive 3.4 inches. The new cover display, which is being called the ‘Flex Window' by the company, can now fit in much more information and packs more entertainment than any of its predecessors. But if you are still confused about what you can do with it, and want to unlock all of its potential, then you need to check our list of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 tricks. Let us take a look.

Best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 tricks

Cover Screen Gestures

Your Galaxy Z Flip 5 cover display does not work like normal smartphone displays. It has added functionalities, and to access them, you need to know all the gestures and commands. So here is a basic rundown:

Double tap - This will wake up the phone. If you have a screen lock, it will take you to that window, otherwise, you will go to the home screen.

Right swipe - Swiping right on the display will open the notifications.

Left swipe - You can access all the widgets with this gesture. Do note, this gesture only works on the home screen.

Down swipe - Do this to access the quick settings.

Pinch and hold - This will show you all your active widgets and you can quickly select the one you like.

Long press - This will help you either change the wallpaper or edit your widgets.

Customize your widgets

Since widgets are the main attraction point of Galaxy Z Flip 5, you should know how to make the most out of it. You can add more widgets to your display simply by long-pressing the wallpaper on the cover display and then swiping left. Alternatively, you can open the main display and head to settings. Then, go to cover display and choose widgets.

Run your supported apps from the cover display

While you can reply to messages in WhatsApp, play music through Spotify, and call a number, there is a lot more you can get done without ever opening your phone. You can give multiple other apps access to your cover display with a simple step. Go to settings in the main display, then go to Labs. There you will see an option for ‘Aps allowed on cover screen'. Turn it on.

Here you can see all the apps that you can use directly from the cover display. Simply go back to the cover display and you should be able to access these apps.

Use ALL the apps from the cover display

If you find that only a very limited number of apps are accessible through the cover display, you can use another trick to use just about any app there. Simply download the Good Lock app from the Galaxy Store. Once installed, select Life Up from the bottom of the navigation bar. Look for the Multistar module and install it.

After that, open the module and tap ‘I love Galaxy Foldable', and select Launcher Widget. And that's it. Now you are ready to add any app icons to the widget and start using them from the cover display.

Click a selfie from the rear camera

Just double-press the fingerprint sensor on the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and it will open the Camera app. And that's it. You can click a picture of yourself without needing to rely on the front camera. The higher-quality rear cameras and the viewfinder display will ensure you always get the perfect selfie.