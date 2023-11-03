Icon

Best tablets under Rs. 25000: Check Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus, Lenovo Tab P11, more

In search of a sleek and feature-packed tablet? Check Galaxy Tab A9 plus, Lenovo Tab P11, and other tablets under Rs. 25000.

Check the best tablets under Rs. 25000.
As the festival season is ongoing, many of you will be eyeing electronic devices like smartphones, tablets, laptops, and more. This time of the year is best for carrying out a shopping exercise as you can get these products for much lower prices. If you are someone who is looking for a tablet but has a limited budget then check the list of best tablets under Rs. 25000 that may be to your liking. Be it for personal use or for gifting, these are some of the best tablets you could look at.

Best tablets under Rs. 25000

Galaxy Tab A9 plus: The tablet features an 11.0-inch LCD display with up to 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an Octa-Core processor coupled with 8GB of RAM. It is backed by a 7040mAh battery with a 15W power adapter. It sports an 8MP main camera and a 5MP front camera. The tablet will run on Android 13 and it has PC-level multitasking which enables users to work on up to three apps simultaneously in split-screen mode.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?
Lenovo Tab P11: It features an 11.5-inch IPS display with 120 Hz refresh rate and 400 nits brightness. It is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 Octa-core Processor paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The tablet is backed with a 7700 mAh battery which gives 10 hours of video playback time and 20W fast charging support. It features 4 speakers with Dolby Audio for an amazing sound experience.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite: It features a 10.4-inch TFT display with up to 60 Hz refresh rate. The tab is powered by an Octa-Core processor and is backed by a 7040mAh battery which gives a video playback time of up to 13 hours. The tab is equipped with a multi-layered Samsung Knox security platform. It sports an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera. For improved sound quality, it features Dolby Atmos 3D surround sound.

Lenovo Tab P12: It sports a 12.7-inch LCD with a 3K resolution display. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 Octa-Core processor coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. It comes with an 8GB main camera with RGB sensor and a 13MP front ultra-wide camera. It is backed with a 10200mAh battery with 30W quick charging support. For connectivity, it features WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 version.

Xiaomi Pad 5: The tablet features a 10.9-inch display WQHD+ IPS LCD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and 650 nits peak brightness. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 octa-core processor paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The tablet features a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP camera at the front. It relies on a massive 8720mAh battery and is supported by 22.5W fast charging.

