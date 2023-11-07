Icon

Big leak! Apple plans to launch in-house batteries for iPhone 17

Apple is reportedly working on developing its own batteries, aiming to commercialize them by 2025. The company plans to choose the materials for the battery, including carbon nanotubes and silicon, to improve performance and increase capacity.

iPhone 16 Pro launch: Check out all the rumoured specs
Apple
1/5 Apple recently launched its new iPhone 15, however, people are already talking about the iPhone 16 launch, which is slated for the Fall of 2024. This year, Apple has introduced a titanium chassis for its iPhone 15 Pro model and next year we may see the same titanium frame. iPhone 16 may also come with solid-state buttons that use haptic feedback. According to Tom’s Guide, the iPhone 16 Pro may feature a new capture button too. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (AFP)
Apple
2/5 Apple with iPhone 16 may come up with a new camera setup. The iPhone 16 Pro is rumoured to feature a tetraprism telephoto lens for improved zooming range. Its ultrawide lens may get an upgrade from 12MP to 48MP,which may significantly boost the camera performance. September 12, 2023. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo (REUTERS)
Apple
3/5 Apple analyst Jeff Pu reported that the iPhone 16 Pro may feature the new A18 Pro system-on-chip that may come with new features. Additionally, Apple may adopt Wi-Fi 7 in the iPhone 16 Pro for faster download and upload speeds, as well as improved performance.(Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (AFP)
Apple
4/5 According to previous trends, the iPhone 16 Pro launch is expected to be in September. Right now, it's too early to come up with an exact date as the company is still working on the development, but it may well be on a Tuesday. Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg (Bloomberg)
Apple
5/5 Apple, after a long time, increased the price of the iPhone 15 Pro Max by $100. So, it may do the same with the iPhone 16 version, however, there is no surety of what prices Apple may impose. Well have to wait till the launch to confirm its specs and pricing.  REUTERS/Aly Song (REUTERS)
Apple
Apple could launch in-house batteries for the iPhone by 2025, the report claims. (Unsplash)

In recent years, Apple has been making efforts to reduce its dependence on other companies by minimizing the products it sources from others. As part of this initiative, the Cupertino-based tech giant has launched its own A-series chips for iPhones, which are already known as one of the best in the business. Moreover, it has also launched its M-series Silicon chips as an alternative to Intel, and these are now being used in devices such as iMac, and MacBooks. However, if reports are true, Apple now wants to the next step by developing batteries in-house for its products.

Apple batteries on the way?

According to a report by the Korean publication ETNews, Apple has undertaken a new project to develop batteries, with the aim of commercializing them by the year 2025. The company has a big say in its development, going even further to choose the make-up of the battery, including the anode and cathode materials. It is reportedly planning to introduce carbon nanotubes (CNTs) that could improve the conductive properties of the battery, resulting in better battery performance.

Another change that could be made is to the battery's anode. The report states Graphite is currently used as the secondary battery material, but Apple is planning to use silicon instead, which could potentially shorten the charging times as well as increase the overall capacity. Using silicon has one downside - its volume expands depending on the charging cycle. But the report claims Apple has plans for it too as it has reportedly procured a technology that fixed this issue.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

As per the report, sources familiar with the matter said, “As the mobile user experience expands with Metaverse and Mixed Reality (MR), the demand for high-performance batteries has increased. Apple is working from the material development stage to improve battery performance.”

Apple plans to launch a battery by 2025 that has never been commercialized. If the report turns out to be true, then the iPhone 17, which is reportedly scheduled to launch in 2025, could be the first iPhone to feature Apple's in-house batteries, and it could potentially result in a big boost in battery life.

