Big leak! Apple plans to launch in-house batteries for iPhone 17

In recent years, Apple has been making efforts to reduce its dependence on other companies by minimizing the products it sources from others. As part of this initiative, the Cupertino-based tech giant has launched its own A-series chips for iPhones, which are already known as one of the best in the business. Moreover, it has also launched its M-series Silicon chips as an alternative to Intel, and these are now being used in devices such as iMac, and MacBooks. However, if reports are true, Apple now wants to the next step by developing batteries in-house for its products.

Apple batteries on the way?

According to a report by the Korean publication ETNews, Apple has undertaken a new project to develop batteries, with the aim of commercializing them by the year 2025. The company has a big say in its development, going even further to choose the make-up of the battery, including the anode and cathode materials. It is reportedly planning to introduce carbon nanotubes (CNTs) that could improve the conductive properties of the battery, resulting in better battery performance.

Another change that could be made is to the battery's anode. The report states Graphite is currently used as the secondary battery material, but Apple is planning to use silicon instead, which could potentially shorten the charging times as well as increase the overall capacity. Using silicon has one downside - its volume expands depending on the charging cycle. But the report claims Apple has plans for it too as it has reportedly procured a technology that fixed this issue.

As per the report, sources familiar with the matter said, “As the mobile user experience expands with Metaverse and Mixed Reality (MR), the demand for high-performance batteries has increased. Apple is working from the material development stage to improve battery performance.”

Apple plans to launch a battery by 2025 that has never been commercialized. If the report turns out to be true, then the iPhone 17, which is reportedly scheduled to launch in 2025, could be the first iPhone to feature Apple's in-house batteries, and it could potentially result in a big boost in battery life.