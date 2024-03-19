Cheaper Samsung Galaxy foldable smartphone tipped to launch alongside Galaxy Z Fold 6!

This year Samsung may announce a cheaper Galaxy foldable smartphone alongside its flagship Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6. The new Samsung Galaxy foldable smartphone is expected to have a lower price tag but it might come at a cost of features and specs. Now, a new leak has surfaced which suggests the price of the upcoming cheaper Samsung Galaxy foldable smartphone.

Cheaper Samsung Galaxy foldable smartphone: Expected pricing

According to a Sisa Journal report, the entry-level Samsung Galaxy foldable smartphone is expected to come with lower specifications and features in comparison to the high-end Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6. However, it may be similar to the previous generation foldables such as the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5. In terms of pricing, the cheaper Galaxy foldable is speculated to be priced under $800. That places it in the same price range as the Samsung Galaxy S24. While the name of the rumoured smartphone hasn't been revealed, Tom's Guide suggests that it may be called the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 FE.

Rumoured specs

In terms of specifications, the cheaper Samsung Galaxy foldable smartphone is expected to be powered by the newly launched Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset. However, it may “have lower application processor, display, and battery specifications.” Additionally, the camera specs may be similar to existing foldable devices. It is also expected that the design and hardware may replicate the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5.

While the rumours are promising, all the information is based on unofficial reports, therefore, it does not provide any credibility. The launch of the rumoured cheaper Samsung Galaxy foldable smartphone is expected to take place in July, therefore, we may get a confirmation about its design, specs, and price during the same.

