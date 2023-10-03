Icon

Check out the upcoming OPPO Find N3 Flip in 10 brief points

OPPO India is set to launch the Find N3 Flip, a premium foldable handset, with a sleek design, advanced camera system, and unique features.

OPPO Find N3 Flip features an elegant design and a powerful triple camera setup. (Oppo)

OPPO India is set to launch the Find N3 Flip, a premium foldable handset, with a sleek design, advanced camera system, and unique features. It packs the industry-first triple camera setup. The Find N3 Flip will be available in two colours.

1. OPPO India is set to launch its premium foldable smartphone, the Find N3 Flip and it will be available in Cream Gold and Sleek Black colors.

2. The Find N3 Flip features a sleek and elegant design, with a Gorilla Glass 7 cover back, making it half the size of a regular smartphone when folded.

3. It boasts a 120Hz 6.8-inch display with TÜV Rheinland Intelligent Eye Care certification, ensuring comfort even after prolonged use.

4. The device includes an Alert Slider for easy switching between Silent, Vibrate, and Ring modes.

5. The hinge has been upgraded to a dual friction plate structure, improving durability and stability.

6. The cover screen is 3.26 inches, supporting essential apps and providing an enhanced viewing experience with a 17:9 aspect ratio and thin bezels.

7. The Find N3 Flip packs an industry-first triple camera setup, featuring a 50MP primary camera, a 32MP telephoto portrait camera, and a 48MP wide-angle camera.

8. It also includes a 32MP punch-hole selfie camera for video calls and selfies.

9. The device offers various camera modes, including Multi-Angle FlexForm Camera, Interval Shooting, Time-Lapse, and Ultra-Wide Selfie.

10. OPPO has partnered with Hasselblad to enhance the camera system with precise color processing, unique color solutions, and a retro-style XPAN mode.

