CMF Phone 1 camera specs and other details revealed ahead of official launch: Check what's coming

CMF Phone 1 unveils camera specs ahead of July launch in India. Highlights include a Sony 50MP main camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 5G SoC. Check what CMF by Nothing has in store for you.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jul 03 2024, 15:08 IST
CMF Phone 1 unveils camera specs ahead of July launch, promising dual lenses and enhanced imaging features.

The CMF Phone 1 gears up for its India debut on July 28th, with fresh details surfacing about its camera capabilities. Following earlier revelations about its display and processor, CMF by Nothing has now unveiled specifics about the CMF Phone 1's cameras.

CMF Phone 1: Camera Specifications

According to the company, the CMF Phone 1 will sport a dual rear camera setup. The official teaser confirms a Sony 50MP main camera with an f/1.8 lens, aligning with recent leaks. Enhanced by the Ultra XDR algorithm, the camera promises superior image quality, emphasising brightness and contrast. Additionally, a secondary depth sensor complements the setup, although detailed specifications remain undisclosed. Moreover, images shared on social media platforms suggest that the CMF Phone 1 will be offered in Black and Orange colour options.

More about CMF Phone 1
CMF Phone 1
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • 6.67 inches Display Size
₹17,999
Check details
See full Specifications

CMF Phone 1 Back Panel Details Hinted

In addition, tipster Yogesh Brar shared insights on social media about the replaceable back panel of the phone, indicating that screws could be removed for customization, consistent with recent reports suggesting a removable back plate for personalization options.

What to Expect from CMF Phone 1

The CMF Phone 1 is set to feature a 120Hz Super AMOLED display boasting a peak brightness of 2,000 nits. It will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 5G SoC, promising efficiency and an enhanced gaming experience.

While specifics on the battery remain unconfirmed, expectations point to a robust 5,000mAh capacity with support for 33W wired charging. Operating on Android 14, the device guarantees 3 years of security patches and 2 years of OS upgrades.

CMF Phone 1: Price (Expected)

As for pricing, sources suggest the base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage could start at Rs. 15,999, potentially discounted to Rs. 17,999 for the 8GB RAM variant. However, without offers, the starting price might be Rs. 19,999.

With its impending launch, the CMF Phone 1 aims to make a mark in India's competitive smartphone market, promising a blend of advanced technology and affordability.

First Published Date: 03 Jul, 15:08 IST
