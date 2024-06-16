 CMF Phone 1 specs, features revealed ahead of launch: Know what is expected | Mobile News

CMF Phone 1 specs, features revealed ahead of launch: Know what is expected

CMF Phone 1 launching soon in India, check out its revealed specs and features ahead of the official announcement.

By: HT TECH
Jun 16 2024
CMF Phone 1 specs, features revealed ahead of launch: Know what is expected
CMF Phone 1 specs tipped ahead of launch, know what’s coming (CMF by Nothing)

CMF by Nothing, a UK-based brand is ready to launch its first smartphone, CMF Phone 1  globally. The company has started teasing the product, hinting towards the official launch soon. Just before the official launch announcement, a tipster on X (formerly Twitter) revealed the expected specifications, images, and features of the CMF Phone 1. While it's entirely a new smartphone, but it will likely introduced as a rebranded version of Nothing Phone 2a. Know what's expected to feature with CMF Phone 1.

CMF Phone 1 specs and features

According to a leak by a tipster named Gadget Bits on X, the CMF Phone 1 will likely feature a  6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset instead of Nothing Phone 2a's MediaTek Dimensity 7200 processor. The chipset features an octa-core CPU with four Arm Cortex-A78 cores and Arm Cortex-A55 cores. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

The smartphone will be likely announced with 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. However, it may contain more storage variants as well. The CMF Phone 1 will likely run on NothingOS-based Android 14 and it is highly unlikely that the smartphone will feature a Nothing-like glype interface. However, the camera specifications of the device are still a mystery. 

The images of the upcoming CMF Phone 1 were also revealed in an orange leather back panel. The back of the smartphone features a dual-camera setup alongside an LED flash. The smartphone is also expected to be announced in three more colour options: Blue, Black, and Green. While the images seem to be quite real, but it does not provide any credibility till CMF reveals the smartphone design itself. The same goes for specs and features as they are not revealed officially by the company. Therefore, we will have to wait for the official launch announcement to know what Nothing has in store for its budget or mid-range smartphone, CMF Phone 1. 

First Published Date: 16 Jun, 08:00 IST
