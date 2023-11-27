Cyber Monday: Huge discounts on Google Pixel 7a, Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus, Motorola Razr Plus available

The Black Friday sale has ended, but by any chance if you missed the amazing deals and discounts on smartphones available then, you don't need to worry because Cyber Monday discounts have just started! During the Cyber Monday sale, you can grab huge discounts on top electronics products across all brands. If you looking for a smartphone upgrade or you want to buy an early Christmas gift for your friends and family then check the top smartphones available. The list includes Google Pixel 7a, Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus, Motorola Razr Plus, and more, all available during the Cyber Monday sale.

Cyber Monday discounts on top smartphones

Google Pixel 7a: The smartphone features a 6.1-inch FHD+ display with up to 90Hz refresh rate. It offers an all-day battery of 24 hours along with 72 hours with an Extreme Battery Saver turned on. It is powered by a Google Tensor G2 chipset along with a Titan M2 chip for smooth performance. It features a 64 MP main camera and a 13MP ultrawide camera. The Google Pixel 7a is originally priced at $499, however, from Amazon, you can get it for just Rs.$374, giving you a 25 percent discount. With the purchase, you can save $125.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: It features a 6.6-inch Adaptive Vision display and with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It is equipped with a 4700mAh battery to give users a lasting performance. It features a 50MP high-resolution camera and captures cinematic 8K videos. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus comes with a 256GB storage capacity. It retails for $999.99, however, you can get it for just Rs.$799.99 as part of Cyber Monday discounts on Amazon.

Nothing Phone (2): The smartphone features a 6.7-inch LTPO OLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate and 1600 nit peak brightness. It features a 50 MP main and a 50 MP ultra-wide camera, along with a 32MP front camera. It is backed with a 4700 mAh battery and Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. The Nothing Phone (2) is priced at $699, however, from Amazon, you can get it at a discounted price of $559, giving you a 20 percent discount.

Google Pixel 8: It features a 6.2-inch Pixel 8 Actua display which claims to provide smoother gaming, scrolling, and more. It is powered by a Google Tensor G3 chip with AI features. It offers an all-day battery of 24 hours along with 72 hours with an Extreme Battery Saver turned on. The Google Pixel 8 is priced at $699 for 128GB, however, you can get it for just $549 as part of Cyber Monday discounts on Amazon.

Motorola Razr Plus: The Motorola flip phone features a 6.9-inch main pOLED display and a 3.6-inch external display. The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and a 3800mAh battery for lasting performance. In front, the smartphone features 32MP Quad Pixel technology. The Motorola Razr Plus is priced at $999.99, however, from Amazon, you can get it for just $699.99, giving you a massive 30 percent discount.

