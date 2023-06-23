Early Amazon Prime Day deal! Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra price cut by a massive 31%

Amazon Prime Day sale is set to begin soon, but the discounts have already started rolling out. So, if you want to buy a premium smartphone, then this Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra deal is exactly what you were looking for.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 23 2023, 22:32 IST
Samsung Galaxy S23 series at a glance: Big specs at iPhone 14 rivalling prices
image caption
1/6 Samsung Galaxy S23 series has a starting price of Rs. 74999 for the Galaxy S23 and goes up to Rs. 154999 for the top-spec Galaxy S23 Ultra. (HT Tech )
Samsung Galaxy S23 Series
2/6 Samsung Galaxy S23 series relies on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip with a boosted performance core. The phones also come with One UI 5.1 based on Android 13. (HT Tech)
image caption
3/6 Samsung Galaxy S23 series offers 1750 nits of peak brightness, 120Hz variable refresh rate and in-display fingerprint sensor as standard, The Galaxy S23 Ultra offers a QuadHD+ resolution display. (HT Tech)
image caption
4/6 Samsung uses a new 200MP camera sensor and a wider OIS tech on the Galaxy S23 Ultra, promising better photography. Cameras on the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus remain unchanged.
image caption
5/6 Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has a big 5000mAh battery while Galaxy S23 Plus has a 4700mAh battery. The Galaxy S23 has a 3900mAh battery. 
image caption
6/6 Samsung Galaxy S23, S23 Plus
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
View all Images
Amazon Prime Day early deals includes the premium Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. (Unsplash)

Amazon Prime Day sale is coming soon! The highly anticipated two-day annual sale event is set to commence on July 11, offering a vast array of products across all departments on Amazon. However, do keep in mind that Amazon Prime Sale will only be active for 48 hours, from July 11 to 12, 2023. But fret not, as you can access enticing deals through the Early Amazon Prime Day Sale.

Amidst these alluring offers, we'd like to highlight an exclusive deal on a premium smartphone. It provides a remarkable 31 percent discount. If you're considering purchasing a high-end smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra from the flagship Galaxy S22 series might just be what you're looking for. If you don't want to spend a whopping amount, then this deal is what you must check now.

Early Amazon Prime Day deal: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra can be yours for a discounted price of $899.99. This represents a substantial saving from its retail price of $1299.99, allowing you to save a flat 31% for the 256GB storage variant. However, please note that this deal is subject to availability, as stocks are limited.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?
B09SH7FDKT-1

Additionally, you have the opportunity to get some freebies such as 90 days of free Amazon Music while buying this phone.

Amazon Prime Day beginning

Did you know? Amazon Prime Day was first held in July 2015 as a celebration of Amazon's 20th anniversary. It was introduced as a special event exclusively for Amazon Prime members, offering them a wide range of discounts and deals on various products. Since then, Amazon has continued to celebrate Prime Day annually, usually in the month of July.

First Published Date: 23 Jun, 22:32 IST
Home Mobile News Early Amazon Prime Day deal! Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra price cut by a massive 31%
