Early Amazon Prime Day deal! Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra price cut by a massive 31%

Amazon Prime Day sale is coming soon! The highly anticipated two-day annual sale event is set to commence on July 11, offering a vast array of products across all departments on Amazon. However, do keep in mind that Amazon Prime Sale will only be active for 48 hours, from July 11 to 12, 2023. But fret not, as you can access enticing deals through the Early Amazon Prime Day Sale.

Amidst these alluring offers, we'd like to highlight an exclusive deal on a premium smartphone. It provides a remarkable 31 percent discount. If you're considering purchasing a high-end smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra from the flagship Galaxy S22 series might just be what you're looking for. If you don't want to spend a whopping amount, then this deal is what you must check now.

Early Amazon Prime Day deal: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra can be yours for a discounted price of $899.99. This represents a substantial saving from its retail price of $1299.99, allowing you to save a flat 31% for the 256GB storage variant. However, please note that this deal is subject to availability, as stocks are limited.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

B09SH7FDKT-1

Additionally, you have the opportunity to get some freebies such as 90 days of free Amazon Music while buying this phone.

Amazon Prime Day beginning

Did you know? Amazon Prime Day was first held in July 2015 as a celebration of Amazon's 20th anniversary. It was introduced as a special event exclusively for Amazon Prime members, offering them a wide range of discounts and deals on various products. Since then, Amazon has continued to celebrate Prime Day annually, usually in the month of July.