First Pixel 8 Pro hands-on images LEAKED! Display, camera design revealed

Google's Pixel series smartphones have also stood out for their great camera capabilities, and the company has built upon this reputation to produce some of the best camera smartphones in the market. Its flagship Pixel 7 series recently got a new sibling with the launch of the affordable Pixel 7a. Now, Google is gearing up for the big launch of the Pixel 8 series which could be later this year. While leakers and tipsters have made keeping an information blackout extremely difficult with reports surrounding the device launches surfacing months before the official reveal, Google has been one of the most affected companies. It has been so affected that now it has started pre-announcing the devices days before launch.

In the latest setback for Google, the first hands-on images of the Google Pixel 8 Pro have already been leaked even though the launch date is yet to be announced.

Google Pixel 8 Pro leaked

The images of the Google Pixel 8 Pro were leaked on Reddit which show a huge camera visor running around the back of the device that has become synonymous with Google's Pixel 7 series. While renders of the Pixel 8 series surfaced in March, this is the first time that hands-on images have been seen. The visor houses the triple camera setup as well as the LED flash. However, unlike the Pixel 7 Pro where the telephoto lens was separated, all three cameras are in a single unit now. The leaked Pixel 8 Pro is clearly a test unit with the text “for test/evaluation only” printed on the back.

It is codenamed “husky” which reportedly belongs to the Pixel 8 Pro, and the “Zuma” sticker at the back could be a codename for the Google Tensor G3 chipset that will likely power the device. The device information shows that it has 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB internal storage.

Interestingly, the curved edges that were present in the Pixel 7 Pro are now gone and the leaked Pixel 8 Pro images show a flat display.

Pixel 8 Pro: Leaked specs

According to previous reports, the Google Pixel 8 Pro could feature a triple camera system with 50MP primary camera, 64MP ultra-wide lens, and a 48MP telephoto lens. While the Pixel 8 could get smaller, the Pro version is expected to remain the same at 6.7 inches, according to Ross Young. The Pixel 8 series will get the Tensor G3 chipset under the hood, which has a heavier focus on gaming and AI. As per a report by Android Authority, the Pixel 8 Pro is expected to get a new powerful 4,950 mAh battery over the 4926 mAh of the Pixel 7 Pro.