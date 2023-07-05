First Pixel 8 Pro hands-on images LEAKED! Display, camera design revealed

The first hands-on images of the upcoming Google Pixel 8 Pro have already been leaked even though the launch date is yet to be announced.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 05 2023, 11:49 IST
Google Pixel 7a launched: 5 points to know-Price, Camera, Battery and more
Google Pixel 7a
1/5 Google Pixel 7a Price and Colours: Launched at the Google I/O event, Google Pixel 7a is priced at Rs. 43999 and will be made available in three colour options namely- Charcoal, Sea, and Snow. (Shaurya / HT Tech)
image caption
2/5 Google Pixel 7a Chipset and Display: The Pixel 7a runs on the Google Tensor G2 chipset, the same chip that's in Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Coming to the display, the phone gets a 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED Always-on display with up to 90 Hz refresh rate, making the phone quick in response. According to the company, the display is scratch resistant, featuring Corning Gorilla Glass and it is made with recycled aluminium, glass and plastic. Pixel 7a can handle water and dust with IP67 protection too. (Shaurya / HT Tech)
image caption
3/5 Google Pixel 7a Camera: The handset is equipped with an upgraded dual rear camera setup with a 64MP main camera and a 1 MP ultrawide camera. While you can take selfies with the help of the 13MP front camera. According to the company, you can even fix your blurry photos, whether they are new or old, or remove distractions with a few taps in Google Photos with Magic Eraser and Photo Unblur. Pixel 7a also includes Super Res Zoom. (Google)
image caption
4/5 Google Pixel 7a Battery: According to the company, the phone comes with 4385mAh battery and supports fast charging. The Pixel 7a can charge wirelessly with any Qi-certified device. You can turn on Extreme Battery Saver, and the battery can last up to 72 hours, as per the company. (Shaurya / HT Tech)
image caption
5/5 Google Pixel 7a Security: With Google Tensor G2 and the Titan M2 security chip, Pixel is built with multiple layers of security to help keep your personal info safe. Face Unlock and Fingerprint can help you unlock your phone quickly and easily. Pixel 7a also comes with at least five years of security updates. The phone also gets Feature Drops – automatic software updates with new and improved features, tips, tricks and more. Pixel 7a even includes three months of YouTube Premium and Google One for new users to help you get the most out of your new Pixel. (Google)
Google Pixel 7 Pro
View all Images
Google is expected to launch the Pixel 8 series later this year. (Representative Image) (Unsplash)

Google's Pixel series smartphones have also stood out for their great camera capabilities, and the company has built upon this reputation to produce some of the best camera smartphones in the market. Its flagship Pixel 7 series recently got a new sibling with the launch of the affordable Pixel 7a. Now, Google is gearing up for the big launch of the Pixel 8 series which could be later this year. While leakers and tipsters have made keeping an information blackout extremely difficult with reports surrounding the device launches surfacing months before the official reveal, Google has been one of the most affected companies. It has been so affected that now it has started pre-announcing the devices days before launch.

In the latest setback for Google, the first hands-on images of the Google Pixel 8 Pro have already been leaked even though the launch date is yet to be announced.

Google Pixel 8 Pro leaked

The images of the Google Pixel 8 Pro were leaked on Reddit which show a huge camera visor running around the back of the device that has become synonymous with Google's Pixel 7 series. While renders of the Pixel 8 series surfaced in March, this is the first time that hands-on images have been seen. The visor houses the triple camera setup as well as the LED flash. However, unlike the Pixel 7 Pro where the telephoto lens was separated, all three cameras are in a single unit now. The leaked Pixel 8 Pro is clearly a test unit with the text “for test/evaluation only” printed on the back.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

It is codenamed “husky” which reportedly belongs to the Pixel 8 Pro, and the “Zuma” sticker at the back could be a codename for the Google Tensor G3 chipset that will likely power the device. The device information shows that it has 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB internal storage.

Interestingly, the curved edges that were present in the Pixel 7 Pro are now gone and the leaked Pixel 8 Pro images show a flat display.

Pixel 8 Pro: Leaked specs

According to previous reports, the Google Pixel 8 Pro could feature a triple camera system with 50MP primary camera, 64MP ultra-wide lens, and a 48MP telephoto lens. While the Pixel 8 could get smaller, the Pro version is expected to remain the same at 6.7 inches, according to Ross Young. The Pixel 8 series will get the Tensor G3 chipset under the hood, which has a heavier focus on gaming and AI. As per a report by Android Authority, the Pixel 8 Pro is expected to get a new powerful 4,950 mAh battery over the 4926 mAh of the Pixel 7 Pro.

First Published Date: 05 Jul, 11:49 IST
