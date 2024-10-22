Flipkart Big Diwali Sale: Top 5 smartphones to buy under Rs.30000

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale: Looking for a smartphone but have a limited budget? Then, this is the perfect time to buy a smartphone as Flipkart has commenced its Big Diwali Sale. During the sale, the e-commerce giant is offering a massive discount on smartphones across brands and price ranges. Therefore, to help you find your ideal smartphone, we have compiled a list of all smartphones under Rs.30000 from brands such as Samsung, Google, Nothing, and others.

Also read: iPhone 15 price slashed during Flipkart Big Diwali Sale: Check out all offers

You may be interested in 11% OFF 11% OFF Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Titanium Black

Titanium Black 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM 256 GB Storage Vivo X100 Pro 5G Asteroid Black

Asteroid Black 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM 512 GB Storage Xiaomi 14 Ultra Black

Black 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM 512 GB Storage Motorola Razr 50 Ultra 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM 256 GB Storage

256 GB Storage 6.9 inches Display Size

Smartphones under Rs.30000

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: This is the Fan Edition smartphone of the flagship Galaxy S23 series which comes with some premium features at an affordable price. The Galaxy S23 FE is powered by Exynos 2200 Processor paired with 8 GB RAM and 256GB storage. The smartphone originally retailed for Rs.84,999, however, during Flipkart's Big Diwali Sale, it's available at just Rs,31999. Buyers can further reduce prices by using bank and exchange offers.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Google Pixel 7a: Another feature-filled smartphone you must consider buying is the Pixel 7a. The smartphone comes with a Tensor G2 chip for smooth and lag-free performance. The device is mostly known for its camera capabilities featuring a 64MP main OIS-enabled camera and a 13MP ultrawide camera. The Pixel 7a originally retails for Rs.3,999, however, on Flipkart, it's available at Rs.29999.

Also read: Diwali 2024: Best mobile deals under ₹50,000 on Amazon, Flipkart from Samsung, Google and Apple

Vivo T3 Ultra: This is the newly launched mid-range smartphone with some eye-catching capabilities. The Vivo T3 Ultra is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ processor coupled with 8 GB RAM. The smartphone comes with a 50 MP Sony IMX921 OIS rear camera to capture images with great deal and clarity. The Vivo T3 Ultra is priced at Rs.35,999, however, during Flipkart's Big Diwali Sale, buyers can get it for Rs.31,999. Additionally, Flipkart is also offering Rs.1500 off on bank offers.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro: This smartphone was launched earlier this year as part of Motorola's flagship model. The Motorola Edge 50 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor which provides a smooth performance to the device. One of the key upgrades of the smartphone is that it comes with 125W charging support. The Motorola Edge 50 Pro retails for 41,999, now it's available at Rs.29,999 on Flipkart.

Also read: Beat the pollution this Diwali season: Check top 5 air purifiers under Rs.20000

Nothing Phone 2a Plus: This is one of the best mid-range smartphones with a unique design and advanced feature offerings. The Nothing Phone 2a Plus comes with MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro 5G chip for effective multitasking and gaming. It also features a 50MP dual rear camera system and a 50MP front camera. This smartphone is now available at a sale price of Rs.23,999 on Flipkart.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!