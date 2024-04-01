 Full list of Xiaomi smartphones that will get HyperOS update soon: Check if your phone is on this list | Mobile News

Full list of Xiaomi smartphones that will get HyperOS update soon: Check if your phone is on this list

Xiaomi India has announced the rollout of its latest operating system, HyperOS, to more devices in Q2 2024. Read on to find out if your device is on the list.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Apr 01 2024, 15:52 IST
Xiaomi expands HyperOS rollout to more devices, promising enhanced performance and features for users. (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)

Xiaomi India has confirmed that its latest operating system, the HyperOS, will be rolling out to more devices in the second quarter of 2024. Initially introduced in February this year, the HyperOS was limited to a select few devices. However, Xiaomi is now expanding its reach, aiming to empower a broader range of users across their Xiaomi and Redmi product lines.

Devices to Get HyperOS in Q2 2024

The HyperOS is not just about smartphones; it's set to power various devices, including smart home gadgets and even electric vehicles like the new Xiaomi SU7. With the rollout plan unveiled recently, Xiaomi enthusiasts can expect the update to grace devices such as the Xiaomi 11 Lite, Xiaomi 11i, Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge, Xiaomi 11T Pro, Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 10, Redmi K50i, Redmi 12, Redmi 11 Prime, Redmi 13C series, Redmi Note 11 series, and Xiaomi Pad 5.

Xiaomi took to social media to announce the eagerly awaited rollout, stating, “The wait is over – #XiaomiHyperOS rollout update for Q1 2024 is here, promising a seamless user experience on your favorite #Xiaomi and #Redmi devices. And that's not all - stay tuned to our social media channels for the Quarter 2, 2024 rollout updates.”

Enhanced Features and Broadening Device Compatibility

This HyperOS update promises not just performance enhancements, but also improved task management and message delivery. Users can also expect more efficient storage usage, leading to quicker OTA updates compared to the previous MIUI 14. Among the new features are customisable lock screens, an overhauled control centre, and refreshed icons and fonts. For productivity, there's a dedicated Workstation Mode for tablets, along with enhanced connectivity features like screen mirroring between devices.

The HyperOS rollout began earlier with devices like the Xiaomi 13 Pro, Xiaomi 12 Pro, Redmi Note 12, and Redmi Note 13 series, as well as Xiaomi Pad 6 and Redmi Pad. And while the announced devices are set to receive the update soon, Xiaomi hints at more devices joining the HyperOS family later in the year, promising an enhanced user experience across their product range.

HyperOS, which debuted alongside the Xiaomi 14 series in China, is intended to facilitate the support of multiple device ecosystems. Positioned as a "human-centric" operating system, it includes current design elements and functions to enhance the user experience. HyperOS aspires to reinvent how consumers interact with their devices, from smooth device transitions to AI-powered features such as speech creation and image search.

First Published Date: 01 Apr, 15:52 IST
