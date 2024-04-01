 Big update: Starting April 15, govt to change how you forward calls on mobiles in India to tackle frauds | Tech News
Home Tech News Big update: Starting April 15, govt to change how you forward calls on mobiles in India to tackle frauds

Big update: Starting April 15, govt to change how you forward calls on mobiles in India to tackle frauds

The Indian government instructs major telecom companies to suspend USSD-based call forwarding on smartphones from April 15, aiming to curb fraud and enhance security measures for mobile phone users.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Apr 01 2024, 13:56 IST
Government directs telecom giants to halt USSD-based call forwarding on smartphones starting April 15 for security. (Pexels)

For smartphone users across India, be prepared for a shift in how to call forwarding functions on your Android or iPhone devices. The Department of Telecom (DoT) is taking action to tackle fraud and online crimes perpetrated via mobile phones. As part of this initiative, telecom companies have been instructed to cease the use of USSD codes (such as *401#) for activating call-forwarding features. This directive comes into effect on April 15, 2024, until further notice.

Key Points of the DoT Ban Order

According to an order dated March 28, the DoT has observed that USSD (Unstructured Supplementary Service Data) based call forwarding, notably the *401# service for unconditional call forwarding, is being misused for undesired activities.

The order specifies, “In this regard, it has been decided by the competent authority that all licensees shall discontinue the existing USSD-based call forwarding services with effect from April 15, 2024, until further notice. All existing subscribers who have activated USSD-based call forwarding service may be asked to reactivate call forwarding services through alternative methods to ensure that such services are not activated without their notice.”

What exactly is USSD-based call forwarding and how is it accessed?

USSD codes are brief codes that mobile users input on their devices to access various services, such as checking their balance or obtaining their phone's IMEI number. Despite their convenience, the DoT has identified vulnerabilities in these codes, which can be exploited for fraudulent activities and mobile phone-related crimes.

Implications for Phone Users

For users accustomed to using USSD codes for call forwarding, a change is imminent. After April 15, they will need to reactivate these services using alternative methods. Telecom companies will be tasked with providing these alternative means of managing call forwarding. The objective behind this shift is to enhance security measures and thwart unauthorised call forwarding, which could potentially lead to the theft of sensitive information such as one-time passwords (OTPs) used in online transactions.

First Published Date: 01 Apr, 13:56 IST
