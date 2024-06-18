Galaxy S24 Ultra may get a ‘new colour surprise’ in 2024: Here’s what Samsung is planning

Samsung has something new planned for the flagship Galaxy S24 Ultra. The company has been teasing sceptical posts on its social media handles, hinting towards the introduction of a new colour variant. While Samsung did not reveal which smartphone or device is getting a refreshed colour, users on the internet speculate that it would be for the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Know what Samsung has in store for its latest flagship model.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date revealed

Buy Now More about Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 4% OFF 4% OFF Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Titanium Black

Titanium Black 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM 256 GB Storage See full Specifications

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra's new colour variant

Samsung shared a post on Instagram of a girl in black and white image. However, the sunflower she was holding was popping in bright yellow colour, hinting towards a new yellow colour option for some devices. The post caption said, “All set to welcome a fresh new look for something (already) epic! Any idea what it is? Coming soon. #Samsung.”

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S24 FE renders revealed

Several users on the platform speculated that Samsung is bringing the yellow colour variant for the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Earlier, the smartphone was announced with three colour options: Titanium Gray, Titanium Black, and Titanium Violet. Additionally, there are three more online exclusive colour options which are Titanium Blue, Titanium Green, and Titanium Orange are available.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 to maintain 4,000 mAh battery capacity, details leak ahead of 2025 launch

Several users also suggest that the refreshed yellow colour may also be introduced for the Galaxy S24 and the Galaxy S24 Plus. However, Samsung has yet to reveal the purpose of sharing the cryptic post. Therefore, in a few days, we might know what the company is planning for its latest Galaxy S24 series or only the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra specs

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra was announced in January with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. The smartphone features a 6.8-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 2600 nits peak brightness. It features 5 camera sensors which include a 200MP main sensor with OIS, a 50MP telephoto sensor with 5x optical zoom, a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x zoom, and a 12MP ultrawide sensor. Lastly, the smartphone is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 45W fast charging.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!