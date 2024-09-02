 Galaxy Z Fold 6 users complain of paint peeling off; Samsung explains the reason | Mobile News

Galaxy Z Fold 6 users complain of paint peeling off; Samsung explains the reason

Over the past few days, several Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 on Reddit have complained about paint peeling off their smartphone.

Samsung has acknowledged the issue and it has explained the reason behind the paint peeling off. (Ayushmann Chawla/HT Tech)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 was launched by the company a few weeks ago as its latest foldable flagship. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 has been able to create a buzz among the tech community for its improved design and features. However, Samsung's latest foldable is currently the talk of the town for a different reason. Over the past few days, several Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 on Reddit have complained about paint peeling off their smartphone. Images shared by users show sections near the power button and top left corner in the rear from where the paint has been peeled off. As tech enthusiasts were calling out Samsung regarding the quality of the new Galaxy Z Fold 6, the company has acknowledged the issue and it has explained the reason behind the paint peeling off.

Samsung blames third-party products

Samsung's support page reveals that, “when you are holding a phone that is being charged with a high-speed third-party charger that is not properly grounded, the leakage current can affect the anodisation (the process that gives a metal surface a decorative, durable, corrosion-resistant finish), which may slightly delaminate the paint. Please make sure to use official Samsung chargers to prevent these issues.”

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

“Generally, if a third-party charger comes from a reputable company, is of high quality, using it with your Galaxy device should not be a problem. However, there are third-party and counterfeit chargers on the market that do not meet those requirements and can corrode the metal of your device. This type of damage can be caused by a leak in the electrical current. The best advice is to use an authentic Samsung charger that is designed to work with your specific device.” It further added.

