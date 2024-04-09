 Google finally adds an important iPhone feature to Pixel 8 smartphones- Details | Mobile News

Google finally adds an important iPhone feature to Pixel 8 smartphones- Details

Google Pixel 8 users can find their devices even when their phones are switched off. Know all about the Google Find My Device network.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
Updated on: Apr 09 2024, 10:14 IST
Icon
FindGoogle Pixel 8 phones even when they are switched off with the Find My Device network. (HT Tech)

After months of anticipation, Google has finally upgraded the Find My Device network for Android enabling users to locate other Bluetooth-enabled nearby devices. However, the feature is a greater boost for Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro users as they will be able to locate their devices even when they are entirely switched off or when the battery runs out. However, the feature utilizes the power of specialized hardware which is found in only Pixel 8 smartphones, as of now. Know more about the Find My Device network for Pixel 8 phones.

Google Find My Device network for Pixel 8 

Android device tracking will now become easier with the upgraded version of the Google Find My Device network. Now, the feature is as competitive as Apple's Find My network which connects several devices. While the feature will keep the Android devices connected via Bluetooth, Pixel 8 users will benefit the most. With the help of “specialized Pixel hardware,” Google's Find My Device network will be able to locate the smartphones when they are switched off or out of battery. It was not clarified if such hardware exists on other Android devices, but we may see such a feature in future smartphones. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

The update is rolling out in the US and Canada, the feature will be gradually made available in other locations as well. Once rolled out, the users may get an email or an on-device notification after its availability. 

About Google Find My Device network

The upgraded version of Android's  Find My Device network will now be able to connect devices with Google Play Services and Bluetooth-enabled products. This will allow users to stay connected with their nearby devices such as smartphones, headphones, etc. The feature simply picks the encrypted location data of nearby devices so the users can easily find devices if they are lost or misplaced. Google also ensures that the data is end-to-end encrypted which means only the Bluetooth tag owner will be able to view the tag location. 

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets