Google to introduce new tool to identify unknown callers directly through the Pixel phone app

Ever had a missed call from a number you don't recognise? Google Pixel users might soon have a solution to this problem. Google is reportedly working on a new tool called "Lookup" for its Phone app. This tool aims to help users identify unknown callers before deciding whether to call back.

Currently, services like Truecaller offer similar features, but Google wants to integrate this capability directly into its Phone app. The tool has been spotted by a tipster known as AssembleDebug (via PiunikaWeb) and was initially available only to Pixel users in Japan. However, it's now being tested in the beta version 127.0.620688474 of the Google Phone app.

Also read: Vanilla iPhone 16 could get Action button, leaked dummy units suggest - All the details

Here's how it works

when a user receives a call from an unknown number, they can tap on it in the Recent Calls tab. This will bring up a drop-down menu with the option to use the Lookup feature. By selecting this, users can search the number online using various apps installed on their phone, including Google Search.

While Lookup can provide helpful information about the caller, it's important to note that it relies on web searches and may not always yield detailed results. Therefore, it may not fully replace dedicated caller ID apps like Truecaller. However, it could still be a useful tool for identifying potential scams or nuisance callers.

Also read: From God of War Ragnarok to Marvel's Spider-Man 2, check out the top 5 PS5 games to play

Scammers are becoming increasingly sophisticated, using tactics like AI-generated voices or cloning legitimate business numbers. Therefore, it's essential to remain vigilant and verify suspicious calls using trusted sources.

As for when the Lookup feature will be available to Pixel users outside Japan, it's still uncertain. However, with the feature already in beta testing, it could potentially be included in the next Pixel Feature Drop update expected in June.

Also read: Link Slack and Trello together if you are struggling to get more work done- Here's how

In the meantime, users can explore other upcoming features in Android 15 and keep an eye out for new Google Pixel devices, including the Google Pixel Fold 2, Google Pixel 8a, Google Pixel 9, and Google Pixel 9 Pro.