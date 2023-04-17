Google Pixel 7a price LEAKED! Check launch date, specs too

The launch date and price of the upcoming Google Pixel 7a has been leaked. The phone is expected to be launched under the mid-range segment. Check details here.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 17 2023, 09:56 IST
Know when Google Pixel 7a will launch and at what price. (HT Tech)

Google launched the Pixel 7 series in October 2022 under the premium segment at a starting price of Rs. 59999. And now, the company is all set to bring the Google Pixel 7a to the market under the mid-range segment. Yes, the launch date and the price of the upcoming Pixel 7a has been leaked. According to a leakster Debayan Roy (@Gadgetsdata), Google is expected to launch the Pixel 7a on May 10 with a price tag of Rs. 40000.

The leakster also informed about some of the specifications that the Pixel 7a will have. The device is likely to get a 6.1 inch FHD+ AMOLED Display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. Powered by Tensor G2 and running on Android 13, the phone is also likely to get a 64MP Sony IMX787 OIS along with a 12MP Ultra Wide camera lens and a 10.8 MP selfie camera. The Pixel 7a will also be equipped with a 4500mAH battery and a 5W wireless charging support.

Informing about the same, Gadgetsdata tweeted, "Google Pixel 7A launching on May 10. 6.1" FHD+ 90Hz OLED, Tensor G2 , LPDDR5 RAM, UFS 3.1, 64MP Sony IMX787 OIS + 12MP UW , 10.8MP, 5W wireless charging, Android 13, 4500mAh battery Price : 40,000"

The device is expected to take cues from the main Pixel 7 design. 9to5Google says that Pixel 7a may get a full metal camera frame with cutouts for a dual camera setup at the rear. However, whether there will be any change in the material used as a part of cost-cutting or not is still unknown.

Earlier, the colour options of the phone were also leaked. According to an exclusive report by MySmartPrice, the Pixel 7a is stated to be available in three colour options and the images of the same have come from a reliable tipster named Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks). As per the images, the Google Pixel 7a will likely be made available in three colours- White, Grey and Sky Blue or Arctic blue.

However, it needs to be noted that as all the above mentioned information has not been officially confirmed and you will have to wait for the launch of the phone to know the exact details.

First Published Date: 17 Apr, 09:54 IST
