Google Pixel 8: 5 big Improvements expected

Get ready for exciting changes in the new Google Pixel 8 series, from a better chip to improved camera and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 11 2023, 16:16 IST
Google Pixel 8
The Google Pixel 8 is set to bring improvements in performance, design, software support, camera capabilities, and more. (Unsplash)
The Google Pixel 8 is set to bring improvements in performance, design, software support, camera capabilities, and more. (Unsplash)

In a world where smartphones seem to be getting a bit dull, there's a ray of excitement on the horizon - the Google Pixel 8 is on its way! This next model in the Pixel series is promising some big improvements that are sure to make tech enthusiasts sit up and take notice. From a better chip to a new look and even a longer software support, let's dive into what's making the Google Pixel 8 worth the wait.

1. Tensor Chip Gets a Boost

The Pixel series has long been held back by its Tensor chip, falling behind competitors like Qualcomm's Snapdragon. However, the Pixel 8's Tensor G3 chip is set to change the game. With a revamped core layout and the inclusion of cutting-edge components like Cortex-A715 and Cortex-A510 cores, this chip promises substantial performance gains. Additionally, recent reports suggest that the Pixel 8's Tensor G3 will benefit from Samsung's improved 4nm processing node, potentially closing the gap with Snapdragon, according to a 9to5Mac report. Also read: Google Pixel 8: Launch date, display, chip, camera

2. Flat Display Returns

One of the most eagerly awaited changes in the Pixel 8 series is the return of a flat display. Google has abandoned the curved edges seen in previous models in favour of a flat glass panel, providing a more ergonomic and user-friendly design.

3. Matte Finish Option

In another design shift, Google is introducing a matte finish option, particularly showcased in the "Porcelain" colour variant of the Pixel 8 Pro. While the standard Pixel 8 retains its glossy finish, this move represents a step forward in addressing user preferences.

4. Extended Software Support

Google is taking a page from its competitors by extending the software support for the Pixel 8 series. This means longer software update lifespans compared to Samsung Galaxy devices, offering better value for your investment. Even if Google matches Samsung's support, it's a win for users.

5. Enhanced Camera Hardware

While it may have flown under the radar, the Pixel 8 series is set to feature a new camera sensor, likely the Samsung GN2. While not revolutionary, this addition reaffirms Google's position as a top contender in the camera phone arena.

6. Competitive Pricing

As smartphone prices continue to soar, Google's Pixel phones have maintained a relatively lower price point. However, in 2024, the competition is pushing the envelope with higher price tags. The Pixel 8's affordability may become even more appealing as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and Apple's iPhone 15 series command premium prices.

In short, as the smartphone market evolves, the Google Pixel 8 is poised to deliver improvements in various aspects, including performance, design, software support, camera capabilities, and possibly even pricing. Expectations are running high, and users have plenty of reasons to be excited about the upcoming release, hoping it will live up to these promising expectations.

First Published Date: 11 Sep, 16:11 IST
