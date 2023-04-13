Google Pixel 8 display set to change; will go against what Apple, Samsung are doing

With most of the smartphone companies like Apple, Samsung, Oppo, among others focusing on big displays, Google is planning to offer a small screen to its upcoming handset- Google Pixel 8. According to the information provided by Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), on his Twitter account, the Pixel 8 will get a 6.16 inch display while, the Pixel 7 comes with a display size of 6.32 inches. Meanwhile, Google will keep the screen size of the Pixel 8 Pro same as that of the Pixel 7 Pro which is 6.7 inch.

"From DSCC's new monthly OLED smartphone service:- Google Pixel 8-6.16", down from 6.32" on the Pixel 7. Google Pixel 8 Pro-6.7", same as Pixel 7 Pro... Both start panel production in May," the tweet by Ross Young stated. It can be known that for years, Google has been launching both small and large versions of the same same Pixel model.

But according to a report by 9to5Google, "That all changed with the introduction of the Pixel 6 series, which saw both the standard Pixel 6 and the larger Pixel 6 Pro debuting with huge displays. At a minimum, buyers were looking at a 6.4-inch display."

By reducing the size of the Pixel 8 Pro, Google is expected to give a tough competition to the Samsung Galaxy S23 which has a 6.1-inch display and Apple iPhone 14 Pro.

Meanwhile, it has also been leaked earlier that the upcoming Pixel 8 series can get Video Unblur feature. It can be known that Google in 2022 with its Pixel 7 series introduced the Photo Unblur feature to improve blurry shots. With the help of the Photo Unblur Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro users can even bring old blurry photos back to life.

And now, expectations are that Pixel 8 series will help you make videos look crisp and clear, along with a handful of video effects. Sharing a screenshot, 9To5Google said in a report, "Our team has managed to forcibly enable the UI for Google's Video Unblur, but for now, the tool has no noticeable effect on videos. Most likely, the effect has not been fully developed yet. Once it works, we expect Video Unblur will give previously captured videos a sharper appearance with the help of machine learning. "

"Video Unblur may also be a Pixel series exclusive, perhaps debuting later this year on the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. Nothing in the code currently ties Video Unblur to the Pixel series, but it's clearly still early in development," the report added. Notably, the Google Pixel 8 series is expected to be launched around October.