Google Pixel 8: Features, leaks, price and more; What we know so far

Now that the Google Pixel 7a has been unveiled, all attention is now on the upcoming Google Pixel 8 series. There is still a few months left before the smartphone might be launched, but the amazing rumors and leaks around it are making it too hard to ignore. And notably, information around this smartphone is not as easy to come by as it is for the iPhone 15 or the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, and therefore, we have collated all the leaks and rumors around the phone here. Take a look.

Google Pixel 8 launch date

As we mentioned above, there is no confirmed date for the launch of the smartphone, but looking at past trends, it is not that difficult to guess. Almost all of the previous flagship Pixel smartphones have been launched in the month of October, so it is very likely that Google Pixel 8 and Google Pixel 8 Pro will also be launched in October 2023.

The exact month is quite tricky to predict. However, we expect the smartphone to arrive before mid-October.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Google Pixel 8 expected price

Google Pixel 7 series did not hike its price and kept it the same as its predecessor. Following the same trend, some leaks have revealed that Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will also hold the same price point. That means the Pixel 8 can start at $599 (Rs. 59,999) and Pixel 8 Pro can start at $899 (Rs. 84,999).

However, it should not be a surprise if Google decides to hike the price this year.

Google Pixel 8 leaks and expected features

Leaks have revealed that the Pixel 8 series will not differ majorly from its predecessor. This could be because Google introduced a new design theme in just 2021. However, there could be some minor changes. As per reports, the smartphones can get more rounded edges, and the Pro model can get a new sensor underneath the flash.

Pixel 8 can get a bit smaller too. According to a report by Ross Young, the non-Pro model can go from 6.32-inch to 6.16-inch, which means that the display size will be an inch smaller on the new model. The Pixel 8 Pro is expected to remain the same at 6.7-inch.

Rumors have also revealed that the Pixel 8 series will get the brand new Tensor G3 chipset, which has a heavier focus on gaming and AI. While we do not know the exact specifications of the chipset or the kind of features it will be unlocking for the phone, this is definitely exciting news for the fans.

Not much is known about the camera specifications, but the Pixel 8 Pro has been rumored to get four separate lenses, which is up by one compared to its predecessor. It is said that the new lens could either be a macro or a depth sensor.

Do note, the information shared here is based on leaks and rumors and none of it is coming from official sources. So, take it with a pinch of salt and wait for the official launch to know more about these smartphones.