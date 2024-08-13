Google Pixel 8 gets Rs. 21000 price cut in Flipkart sale ahead of Pixel 9 India launch, available at just Rs…
Google Pixel 8 was priced at Rs. 75,999 during launch, however, right ahead of Pixel 9 launch, Google Pixel 8 can be purchased at Rs. 54,999.
Google Pixel 8 is currently available at a massive discount in the Flipkart sale ahead of Pixel 9 India launch which is slated to take place on August 14. Google Pixel 8 is the predecessor of Pixel 9 and it made its debut last year. Google is now manufacturing the Pixel 8 phones in India and the locally made units will soon hit the market. Google Pixel 8 is the part of Google Pixel 8 series that also comprises Google Pixel 8 Pro. In India, Google Pixel 8 was priced at Rs. 75,999 during launch, however, right ahead of Pixel 9 launch, Google Pixel 8 can be purchased at Rs. 54,999. In addition to this, buyers can also avail bank offers.
Also read: Google Pixel 9 to be available offline at Reliance Digital, Croma—ending Flipkart online exclusivity
Google Pixel 8: Bank offers and discounts
Google Pixel 8 is currently listed at Rs. 58,999 on Flipkart after Rs. 17,000 off. In addition to this, buyers can also avail Rs. 4000 off on ICICI Bank credit and debit card transactions, bringing the price down to Rs. 54,999. If you have an old smartphone to exchange, you are in for a treat as Flipkart is offering up to Rs. 54,150 for your old device, reducing the price of Pixel 8 significantly.
Also read: Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro may not be launched in India on August 14, Flipkart lists only two model
Google Pixel 8 specifications
Google Pixel 8 features a 6.2-inch FHD+ OLED display with 120hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by Google's in-house Tensor G3 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM. When it comes to camera, the Google Pixel 8 comes with a 50MP primary camera with a 12MP ultra-wide camera with macro focus. For video calls and selfies, the Pixel 8 gets a 10.5MP camera at the front. The device is backed by a 4575mAh battery.
