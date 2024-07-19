Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro launching soon: Camera, design and more about the upcoming smartphones

Google has officially announced the date for its highly anticipated Made By Google event. The much waited Made by Google event will take place on August 13, where it will unveil its next flagship smartphone lineup, the Google Pixel 9 series. Ahead of this launch, several leaks and rumours have surfaced, providing insights into what consumers can expect from the upcoming devices.

Google Pixel 9 series: Design and Display Enhancements:

Leaked images suggest that the Pixel 9 series will depart from previous models with significant design changes. It is anticipated to feature a flat frame design and a new floating island-style camera module, marking a departure from the visor design of its predecessor. Additionally, new colour options, including a speculated "Peony" pink, aim to offer a refreshed aesthetic.

The display is expected to receive an upgrade with Samsung's M14 OLED panels, promising improved brightness and durability for enhanced visual experiences.

Camera and Performance Upgrades:

Google Pixel phones are renowned for their camera capabilities, and the Pixel 9 series is set to continue this trend. Reports suggest a larger primary camera sensor with a potential variable aperture lens. Pro models may feature a triple camera setup with improvements to the ultrawide and telephoto lenses. The return of the temperature sensor, first introduced with the Pixel 8 Pro, is also anticipated.

Under the hood, the Pixel 9 series might debut Google's latest Tensor G4 processor, based on Samsung's Exynos chips. This processor promises enhanced performance and efficiency. It will also introduce the Samsung Modem 5400 for faster and more power-efficient connectivity, including support for 5G non-terrestrial networks.

Innovative Features:

A notable upgrade includes the adoption of Qualcomm's 3D Sonic Gen 2 ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, addressing previous issues with under-display sensors by offering faster and more reliable unlocking.

A standout feature expected in the Pixel 9 series is "Pixel Screenshots," leveraging AI functionality similar to Microsoft's Recall but with enhanced security measures. This feature will add metadata to manually taken screenshots, enabling users to search by content and interact with an AI bot for queries, with privacy controls allowing users to disable AI processing.

The upcoming Google Pixel 9 series promises significant updates in design, display, camera capabilities, performance, and innovative AI features. As anticipation builds for its official unveiling in August, consumers await further details to see how these enhancements will translate into user experience and functionality.

