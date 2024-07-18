IRCTC issues warning over ticket refund scams, here's how you can stay safe

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has issued a cautionary alert, warning users against the new ticket refund scam. The IRCTC warning aims to protect users from being duped by fraudsters disguised as ticket refund assistance providers. The alert comes in response to a surge in online financial scams that misuse Google advertisements to deceive users.

Here's what IRCTC said in the warning

IRCTC emphasised that it never requests personal banking information or asks users to install remote control applications. The Telecom department's CyberDost handle, which is managed by the Ministry of Home Affairs, reiterated this warning on X (formerly Twitter). The message from CyberDost stated, “IRCTC never asks for personal banking info or to install remote control apps. Beware of frauds via Google ads claiming IRCTC refunds!”

The official post on X clarified, “Indian Railway, IRCTC, or its employees never call you on your phone regarding refund issues and never ask for personal banking information such as Debit Card/Credit Card number, OTP, ATM PIN, CVV number, PAN number, or date of birth. Additionally, IRCTC never asks users to install any remote control apps like Anydesk or Teamviewer on mobile, laptop, or desktop devices.”

Steps to Combat Fraud and Fake App Alerts

In light of these scams, IRCTC has provided clear instructions for users to protect themselves. People are advised to register any cybercrime complaints on the official website, https://cybercrime.gov.in. In online financial fraud cases, users can dial 1930 for assistance.

In addition to the ticket refund scam, IRCTC has also alerted users about a fake app campaign targeting Android smartphone users. The corporation reported that fraudsters are circulating phishing links that prompt users to download a fake "IRCTC Rail Connect" app. This campaign aims to trick users into engaging in fraudulent activities.

The warning post on X stated, “Dear Customer, it has been reported that a malicious and fake mobile app campaign is in circulation where some fraudsters are sending phishing links at a mass level and insisting users download the fake 'IRCTC Rail Connect' mobile app to trick common citizens into fraudulent activities.”

To safeguard against these threats, IRCTC advises users to download the official IRCTC app only from authorized app stores, such as the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Users should avoid clicking on suspicious links or responding to messages that direct them to download apps via provided links.

IRCTC's warnings highlight the importance of vigilance and caution when dealing with online interactions and advertisements. By adhering to the provided guidelines and being wary of unsolicited requests for personal information, users can better protect themselves from falling victim to these scams.

