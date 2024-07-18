 IRCTC issues warning over ticket refund scams, here's how you can stay safe | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News IRCTC issues warning over ticket refund scams, here's how you can stay safe

IRCTC issues warning over ticket refund scams, here's how you can stay safe

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has alerted users about fraudulent activities using Google ads to offer fake ticket refunds.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 18 2024, 06:30 IST
IRCTC issues warning on online scams using fake ads for ticket refunds
IRCTC warns users about online scams using fake ads and phishing links to trick people into providing personal banking information or downloading fraudulent apps. (Unsplash)

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has issued a cautionary alert, warning users against the new ticket refund scam. The IRCTC warning aims to protect users from being duped by fraudsters disguised as ticket refund assistance providers. The alert comes in response to a surge in online financial scams that misuse Google advertisements to deceive users.

Here's what IRCTC said in the warning

IRCTC emphasised that it never requests personal banking information or asks users to install remote control applications. The Telecom department's CyberDost handle, which is managed by the Ministry of Home Affairs, reiterated this warning on X (formerly Twitter). The message from CyberDost stated, “IRCTC never asks for personal banking info or to install remote control apps. Beware of frauds via Google ads claiming IRCTC refunds!”

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
4% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹129,999₹134,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
5% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹151,700₹159,900
Buy now
50% OFF
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999₹199,999
Buy now

Also read: You can't book Indian Railways train tickets for friends and family? This is what IRCTC has got to say

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

The official post on X clarified, “Indian Railway, IRCTC, or its employees never call you on your phone regarding refund issues and never ask for personal banking information such as Debit Card/Credit Card number, OTP, ATM PIN, CVV number, PAN number, or date of birth. Additionally, IRCTC never asks users to install any remote control apps like Anydesk or Teamviewer on mobile, laptop, or desktop devices.”

Steps to Combat Fraud and Fake App Alerts

In light of these scams, IRCTC has provided clear instructions for users to protect themselves. People are advised to register any cybercrime complaints on the official website, https://cybercrime.gov.in. In online financial fraud cases, users can dial 1930 for assistance.

Also read: Man loses Rs. 4 lakh in IRCTC ticket scam; Know how to stay safe

In addition to the ticket refund scam, IRCTC has also alerted users about a fake app campaign targeting Android smartphone users. The corporation reported that fraudsters are circulating phishing links that prompt users to download a fake "IRCTC Rail Connect" app. This campaign aims to trick users into engaging in fraudulent activities.

The warning post on X stated, “Dear Customer, it has been reported that a malicious and fake mobile app campaign is in circulation where some fraudsters are sending phishing links at a mass level and insisting users download the fake 'IRCTC Rail Connect' mobile app to trick common citizens into fraudulent activities.”

Also read: IRCTC sounds alarm over fake mobile app to trick users

To safeguard against these threats, IRCTC advises users to download the official IRCTC app only from authorized app stores, such as the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Users should avoid clicking on suspicious links or responding to messages that direct them to download apps via provided links.

IRCTC's warnings highlight the importance of vigilance and caution when dealing with online interactions and advertisements. By adhering to the provided guidelines and being wary of unsolicited requests for personal information, users can better protect themselves from falling victim to these scams.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 18 Jul, 06:29 IST
Tags:
Trending: nasa chandra x-ray observatory and james webb space telescope capture stunning images of orion nebula, ngc 3627 and more iphone 16 launch expected to make big money for apple; over 90 million latest iphone units to be shipped in 2024 amazon prime day sale vs flipkart goat sale, retail giants battle to offer huge discounts on popular smartphones bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it apple watch ultra saves life of man swept away by rough seas, rescued after emergency call from smartwatch mukesh ambani offering free reliance jio recharge to celebrate son’s wedding? know the truth here apple iphone users get new whatsapp calling design with latest update, check details here amazon prime day sale 2024: major launches and exclusive deals you should not miss own multiple sim cards? you may land in big trouble: know the risks of owning mobile numbers over permissible limit samsung in talks with component partners to boost ops in india: tm roh
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Blocking websites on your iPhone

How to block websites on your iPhone: check out a step-by-step guide
Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works

Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works
5 mistakes you must stop doing to prevent smartphone overheating during summers

5 mistakes you must avoid to prevent smartphone overheating during summers
How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers

How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers
10_things_to_remember_if_you_are_renting_AC

10 things to remember if you are renting AC instead of buying this summer

Editor’s Pick

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more
Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers

Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers- Top 5 split AC models on Amazon [June 2024]
Best split ACs under Rs.40000 from LG, Voltas, Carrier, more: Check out top 5 picks

Best split ACs under Rs.40000 from LG, Voltas, Carrier, more: Check out top 5 picks
Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched

Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched: Check price, availability, features and more
Buying an air conditioner online for the first time? AC brands have a surprise ‘hidden cost’ for you

Buying AC online from LG, Samsung and other brands? Watch out for these 5 ‘hidden charges’

Trending Stories

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more

Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles

Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
iPhone 15 Pro

89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 fans voice concerns over outdated GTA 5 features they hope won't return in the sequel

GTA 6 fans voice concerns over outdated GTA 5 features they hope won't return in the sequel
GTA 6

GTA 6 trailer sparks fan analysis; San Andreas VR rumours resurface-
Amazon Prime day gaming bonanza

Amazon Prime day gaming bonanza: Grab free PC games like Suicide Squad, Chivalry 2 and more
GTA 5 mod brings Homelander from The Boys series, fans excited for future GTA 6 mods

GTA 5 mod brings Homelander from The Boys series, fans excited for future GTA 6 mods
Tencent

Tencent’s Hit Stays on Top After ‘Genshin Impact’ Foe’s Release

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Oppo F27 Pro+, and more smartphones at up to 60% off; Check deals

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Oppo F27 Pro+, and more smartphones at up to 60% off; Check deals
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, OnePlus 12, Xiaomi 14 Ultra, and more available at huge discounts ahead of Amazon sale

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, OnePlus 12, Xiaomi 14 Ultra, and more available at huge discounts ahead of Amazon sale
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list

    Trending News

    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
    iPhone 15 Pro
    Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
    Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets