 iPhone users urged to ditch Google Chrome, know why Apple don't want you to use rival's browser
iPhone users urged to ditch Google Chrome, know why Apple don’t want you to use rival’s browser

Google Chrome vs Safari: Apple is highlighting why Safari browser is safer and urging iPhone users to stop using Chrome browser, check details and how Google responded to the claims.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Jul 18 2024, 11:20 IST
iPhone users urged to ditch Google Chrome, know why Apple don’t want you to use rival’s browser
Which is the most secure browser? Chrome or Safari, know how Apple is urging iPhone users to ditch Chrome. (Unsplash)

Google Chrome and Safari are among the most popular browsers for smartphones across the globe. Although the two have been coexisting peacefully, the debate and rivalry between the two started to heat up when Apple shared a sceptical advertisement which showed how other browsers are keeping an eye on user's digital activities. The ad also highlighted how the Safari browser makes the experience private without websites tracking each move. This ad has created a feud over Chrome and Safari after which Google issued a statement. 

Also read: iPhone may get ‘Safari Browsing Assistant' soon as Apple takes a big AI step

Why is Apple asking iPhone users to ditch Chrome browser?

According to The Information report, over 30 percent of iPhone users, which is about 300 million iOS devices, are using Chrome as their default browser instead of Safari. Now, Google is aiming to increase that percentage and Apple does not want to lose the user base for Safari. Therefore, Apple is now showing billions of iPhone users how Safari keeps their data safe and private. 

Also read
Also read: Apple set to make switching from iPhones to Android easier, even allow you to uninstall Safari

Mainly, Apple is highlighting two major issues with Chrome, firstly, the browser constantly asks permission for third-party cookies to enable thousands of websites to track each and every move of users in their digital space. Secondly, Chrome's Incognito browser is not as private as Google claimed which the company also admitted during the $5 billion lawsuit case. Now, Apple via the shared advertisement is highlighting these issues and claiming that Safari is safer and prevents websites from tracking users' online activities. 

Also read: New zero day threat revealed: Google wants you to update Chrome browser right now

How Google responded to the safety of users?

According to a Toms Guide report, a Google spokesperson shared a response to the publication about the claims, but they did not highlight anything about its competition with Apple's Safari browsers. However, the speaker said, “Chrome is built with the goal of keeping your data safe by default and ensuring users can control when and how their data is used in Chrome to personalise their web browsing experience. We believe users should always be in control, which is why we've built easy to use privacy and security settings directly into Chrome.”

Now, the question is, will Google take any further steps to enhance its privacy concerns or will users eventually switch to Safari? Well, the question will only be answered in future as Google opens up about its security measure to tracking user online data. 

First Published Date: 18 Jul, 11:20 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets