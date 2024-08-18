 Google Pixel 9 Pro XL vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Flagship smartphones camera specs compared | Mobile News

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Flagship smartphones camera specs compared

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Know which flagship smartphone stands out in terms of camera specifications.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Aug 18 2024, 09:00 IST
Google Pixel 9 series launched in India: Here are 5 new AI features to try
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Flagship smartphones camera specs compared
1/5 Gemini Live: Google launched a new AI-powered mobile assistance for Android devices. This new conversational assistant works on voice prompts and it can make human-like conversations with users. Additionally, Gemini Live is integrated with several Google apps so users can prompt Gemini to conduct complex tasks such as setting a reminder or extracting information from Gmail, photos or videos.  (Google)
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Flagship smartphones camera specs compared
2/5 Pixel Studio: This is a new AI-powered app currently available on the Pixel 9 series smartphones. It is an image generator tool powered by Tensor G4 and Imagen 3 text-to-image model enabling users to make style changes on an image or create, personal stickers, invitation cards, and more using prompts.  (Google)
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Flagship smartphones camera specs compared
3/5 Pixel Screenshots: It is again a new Pixel 9 series app that enables users to save, organize and recall certain information from images. Users can extract information from screenshots such as addresses, browsed shopping items, and much more. Users just have to type a prompt on the search tab and the feature will provide you with relevant information and images.  (Google)
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Flagship smartphones camera specs compared
4/5 Custom weather reports: Google has redesigned the Weather app for Pixel 9 users and now it comes with some new AI features. The app leverages Gemini Nano to generate customised weather reports to provide users with detailed information about the entire day based on user requirements. (Google)
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Flagship smartphones camera specs compared
5/5 Call notes: The next interesting feature which generation transcription of the entire call. It is an AI-powered on-device feature which makes sure users maintain their privacy while being on call. Google said, “If you need information like an appointment time, an important address or a phone number to call back, turn on Call Notes and all the details and transcript will be available in the call log." (Google)
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Flagship smartphones camera specs compared
Know which flagship smartphone has impressive camera features, the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL or Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. (Google/ HT Tech)

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Google recently announced the new Pixel 9 series in the flagship segment with two “Pro models.” While the flagship market is already filled with smartphones such as the iPhone 15 Pro Max, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, and others, it is worth comparing the new Pixel Pro 9 XL with one of the leading flagship smartphones. Therefore, we have curated a detailed camera specs comparison between the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL and Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. 

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Whose camera is better?

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra was launched earlier this year with some top-noted camera features that rival several flagship smartphones in the market including the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Now, another competitor, the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL has joined with some eye-catching camera features. While both smartphones offer impressive camera features, they are also powered with artificial intelligence (AI) to provide a more refined experience with capturing and editing photos. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also read: Can Pixel 9's Gemini AI beat iPhone 16's Apple Intelligence? Check 3 key points

For starters, the newly launched Google Pixel 9 Pro XL comes with a triple camera setup that includes a 50 MP Octa PD main with 1/1.31-inch sensor size and f/1.68 aperture. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra comes with a 200 MP camera with 1/1.3-inch image sensor and f/1.7 aperture. Both smartphones also come with an ultra-wide camera, wherein the Pixel 9 Pro XL comes with a 48 MP Quad PD camera with autofocus, a 123-degree field of view, and a 1/2.55-inch image sensor size. Whereas, the Galaxy S24 Ultra features a 12 MP ultra-wide camera with a 120-degree field of view. 

Also read: Google Gemini live demo failed twice during the Pixel 9 event—reminding us why you can't always trust AI

The Piel 9 Pro XL features a 48 MP Quad PD telephoto camera that offers 5x optical zoom and up to 30x Super Res Zoom. On the other hand, the Galaxy S24 Ultra features a 10 MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. However, comes with an additional periscope camera with a 50MP sensor that offers a 5x optical zoom. 

The Pixel 9 Pro XL offers advanced editing features such as Magic Editor, Magic Eraser, Best Take, Photo Unblur, Zoom Enhance, and Portrait Light. Where Samsung also offer some of these features in the form of Galaxy AI. 

