Google Pixel 9 Pro XL vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Flagship smartphones camera specs compared

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Google recently announced the new Pixel 9 series in the flagship segment with two “Pro models.” While the flagship market is already filled with smartphones such as the iPhone 15 Pro Max, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, and others, it is worth comparing the new Pixel Pro 9 XL with one of the leading flagship smartphones. Therefore, we have curated a detailed camera specs comparison between the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL and Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Whose camera is better?

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra was launched earlier this year with some top-noted camera features that rival several flagship smartphones in the market including the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Now, another competitor, the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL has joined with some eye-catching camera features. While both smartphones offer impressive camera features, they are also powered with artificial intelligence (AI) to provide a more refined experience with capturing and editing photos.

For starters, the newly launched Google Pixel 9 Pro XL comes with a triple camera setup that includes a 50 MP Octa PD main with 1/1.31-inch sensor size and f/1.68 aperture. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra comes with a 200 MP camera with 1/1.3-inch image sensor and f/1.7 aperture. Both smartphones also come with an ultra-wide camera, wherein the Pixel 9 Pro XL comes with a 48 MP Quad PD camera with autofocus, a 123-degree field of view, and a 1/2.55-inch image sensor size. Whereas, the Galaxy S24 Ultra features a 12 MP ultra-wide camera with a 120-degree field of view.

The Piel 9 Pro XL features a 48 MP Quad PD telephoto camera that offers 5x optical zoom and up to 30x Super Res Zoom. On the other hand, the Galaxy S24 Ultra features a 10 MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. However, comes with an additional periscope camera with a 50MP sensor that offers a 5x optical zoom.

The Pixel 9 Pro XL offers advanced editing features such as Magic Editor, Magic Eraser, Best Take, Photo Unblur, Zoom Enhance, and Portrait Light. Where Samsung also offer some of these features in the form of Galaxy AI.

