Can Pixel 9’s Gemini AI beat iPhone 16’s Apple Intelligence? Check 3 key points

Can Google Pixel 9 outshine the iPhone 16 in AI features? Although it's still early to make a call, here are three key areas where they closely compete.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Aug 15 2024, 12:44 IST
Both Apple and Google have their respective AI systems in form of Apple Intelligence, and Google AI, respectively.

Google Pixel 9 Launch: Now that Google has unveiled the Pixel 9 series, we have a clear idea of what to expect from the Gemini AI power that the new Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold bring to the table. But is it the best mobile AI implementation yet, or is Apple ahead of Google with its Apple Intelligence AI features, expected to debut with the iPhone 16 and currently seen on the iPhone 15 Pro with the iOS 18.1 beta? Let's find out.

Google AI vs Apple Intelligence: Gemini Takes on ChatGPT

Behind most of the Google AI features found in the Pixel 9 series, Gemini is taking charge. Whether it's the new weather AI summaries or the Gemini Assistant with Gemini Live mode—it all runs using the Gemini LLM. Apple, on the other hand, has partnered with OpenAI to bring ChatGPT to the iPhone. This allows for various features like writing tools, text summarisation, image generation, and even making Siri smarter. Siri can use ChatGPT to answer queries and assist with documents. Plus, users have the option to use ChatGPT, enhancing privacy.

Google Leads with Features Like Magic Editor

With the Pixel 9, Google introduced a new feature called Magic Editor. It lets users “reimagine” photos—altering everything from the sky to the water, or anything else in a photo. Additionally, you can use generative AI to add new objects. Apple, with the iPhone 16 series, will have similar functionality, but it is limited to cleaning up objects—something Google has been offering for some time with the Magic Eraser.

Image Playground vs Google Studio

Apple's Image Playground enables the creation of original AI-generated images in seconds. You can generate new images based on prompts or even from someone in your Photos library. To make things even more detailed and personal, Apple allows you to choose between various styles like animation, illustration, and sketch. Moreover, tools like Image Wand allow you to transform a rough sketch into an image—similar to what you get with the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 phones.

Google has followed suit with its own take on this with Google Studio. It uses Google's own on-device AI, running on the Tensor G4 chip, and the Google Imagen 3 AI model on the cloud. Like Apple's Image Playground, Google Studio also lets you create images using text-based prompts in various styles, personal stickers, and more. It is too early to determine which implementation will be superior, but both are closely matched when it comes to image generation from what we have seen so far.

Do note that Apple Intelligence is currently in beta and only available for the iPhone 15 Pro. Additionally, many features have yet to be implemented in iOS. So, we will have to wait until the iPhone 16 launches and receives iOS 18.1 to get the complete picture.

First Published Date: 15 Aug, 12:44 IST
