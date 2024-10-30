 Google Pixel 9a specifications leaked, no price hike expected- Report | Mobile News

Google Pixel 9a specifications leaked, no price hike expected- Report

Google Pixel 9a expected specifications and price leaked ahead of launch, know what’s coming.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Oct 30 2024, 11:09 IST
Google Pixel 9a specifications leaked, no price hike expected- Report
Google Pixel 9a may not get a price hike, here’s what we know so far. ( HT Tech)

As the Pixel 9 series has made its debut in August 2024, we all are waiting for the launch of Pixel 9a which is the affordable model of the flagship series. Several reports have suggested that Google may launch the device earlier than its expected launch timeline. Therefore, several leaks of Pixel 9a have revealed specifications and features, giving us a glimpse of what Google may announce. In a new report, the complete specs of Pixel 9a were leaked along with price expectations. 

Also read: iPhone 17 to be developed in India: Here's everything you need to know

More about Google Pixel 9A
Google Pixel 9A
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • 6.3 inches Display Size
₹49,990
Check details
See full Specifications

Google Pixel 9a specifications

According to the Android Headline report, the Pixel 9a is expected to feature a 6.3-inch Actua display with an adaptive refresh rate of 60Hz to 120Hz. The smartphone is speculated to be powered by the Tensor G4 chipset coupled with 8GB RAM and two storage options of 128GB and 256GB. Pixel 9a will likely come with a redesigned camera island featuring dual dual-camera setup. The camera may feature a 48MP main camera and a 13MP ultrawide camera. On the front, it will likely feature a 13MP selfie camera. Additionally, for lasting performance, the Pixel 9a is expected to be backed by a 5000mAh with 18W wired charging support.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also read: Google Pixel 10, Pixel 11 tipped for new camera and AI features: What to expect

Apart from the specifications, the report also highlighted the expected price for the Pixel 9a model. It is expected that Google may not plan a price hike this year and the Pixel 9a would launch at a similar price as the current Pixel 8a, which is $499 in the US. However, the India prices may differ from the US pricing, therefore, we will have to wait for the official launch.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra Review

The Google Pixel 9a is expected to debut in March 2025, two months earlier than the previous year's launch timeline. Therefore, we may not see any hardware-related announcements at the next year's Google I/O event.

However, note that the above-mentioned specs, price, and launch date are based on leaks and rumours. Therefore, to confirm what's coming, we must wait for the official announcement from Google. 

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 30 Oct, 11:09 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone se 4 dummy units leaked ahead of launch, with apparent two models iphone se 4 launch inching closer: why it may be a big deal for apple iqoo neo 10 and neo 10 pro with snapdragon 8 gen 3, dimensity 9400 expected to launch soon- all details motorola razr 50 review: a perfect smartphone for first-time foldable user samsung galaxy z fold 6 special edition launch confirmed: know what’s coming samsung galaxy s24 fe vs iphone 16: know how this flagship mid-ranger changes latest iphone iphone 16 review: solid design, performance with a few unmet expectations vivo v40e vs nothing phone 2a plus: know which mid-ranger is worth buying tecno phantom v fold 2 india launch officially confirmed: here’s what to expect samsung galaxy s25 ultra camera design tipped ahead of launch- here what’s new
Home Mobile Mobile News Google Pixel 9a specifications leaked, no price hike expected- Report
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6

GTA 6 sparks console rivalry as Microsoft remains silent amid Sony's bold new PS5 Pro
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 30: New Faded Wheel event is here

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 30: New Faded Wheel event is here
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 29: Diwali Box Drop Event rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 29: Diwali Box Drop Event rewards
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 28: Mystical Ring event rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 28: Mystical Ring event rewards
New games on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC: This is when to download Dragon Age and Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

New games on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC: This is when to download Dragon Age and Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets