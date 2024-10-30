Google Pixel 9a specifications leaked, no price hike expected- Report

As the Pixel 9 series has made its debut in August 2024, we all are waiting for the launch of Pixel 9a which is the affordable model of the flagship series. Several reports have suggested that Google may launch the device earlier than its expected launch timeline. Therefore, several leaks of Pixel 9a have revealed specifications and features, giving us a glimpse of what Google may announce. In a new report, the complete specs of Pixel 9a were leaked along with price expectations.

Google Pixel 9a specifications

According to the Android Headline report, the Pixel 9a is expected to feature a 6.3-inch Actua display with an adaptive refresh rate of 60Hz to 120Hz. The smartphone is speculated to be powered by the Tensor G4 chipset coupled with 8GB RAM and two storage options of 128GB and 256GB. Pixel 9a will likely come with a redesigned camera island featuring dual dual-camera setup. The camera may feature a 48MP main camera and a 13MP ultrawide camera. On the front, it will likely feature a 13MP selfie camera. Additionally, for lasting performance, the Pixel 9a is expected to be backed by a 5000mAh with 18W wired charging support.

Apart from the specifications, the report also highlighted the expected price for the Pixel 9a model. It is expected that Google may not plan a price hike this year and the Pixel 9a would launch at a similar price as the current Pixel 8a, which is $499 in the US. However, the India prices may differ from the US pricing, therefore, we will have to wait for the official launch.

The Google Pixel 9a is expected to debut in March 2025, two months earlier than the previous year's launch timeline. Therefore, we may not see any hardware-related announcements at the next year's Google I/O event.

However, note that the above-mentioned specs, price, and launch date are based on leaks and rumours. Therefore, to confirm what's coming, we must wait for the official announcement from Google.

