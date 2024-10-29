 Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra Review: A large canvas with small compromises | Mobile Reviews

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra Review: A large canvas with small compromises

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra Review: Would you buy a 14.6-inch big tablet? Here are the reasons why it's the biggest but one of the best Android tablets. 

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Oct 29 2024, 15:34 IST
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra Review: Design and Display
Should you buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra at Rs.1,08,999? Check out the review to know all the good and bad about this Android tablet. (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra Review: Have you ever wondered about a tablet as big as a laptop screen? Well, me neither because tablets are supposed to be bigger than smartphones but smaller than laptops for lightweight and compact usage. But, this new flagship Android tablet is a perfect mixture, large canvas with a slimmer and lightweight profile. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra comes with a massive 14.6-inch AMOLED display and some powerful performance features. This tablet will make you realise why Samsung has some of the best Android tablets, and the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is no exception.

I have been using the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra for over 3 weeks now, and I have become heavily dependent on the device for binge-watching OTT content and taking work-related notes in the devices. Apart from these usages, the tablets boost some advanced Galaxy AI features, which makes sense using them on a bigger screen with the S-pen. To know about the flagship Samsung Tablet, check out this detailed review and know who should get the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra Review: Design and Display

 

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra Review
The tablet is 5.4 mm thick and it weighs only 718 grams. (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)
The tablet is 5.4 mm thick and it weighs only 718 grams. (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra shines bright in the design segment as it is impressively slim and lightweight. Despite featuring powerful hardware, the tablet is just 5.4 mm thick and it weighs 718 grams, which is quite efficient for a tablet that has a 14.6-inch display. However, the design is very similar to its predecessor. In addition to its lightweight design, the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is sturdy and does not feel fragile or slippery in the hands. The tablet retains a matte finish which does not attract dust or fingerprints, boosting a premium design.

On the upper and lower frame, you will find magnetic attachments for the placement of the S-pen, keeping it intact in the desired position. However, the upper S-pen placement seemed a little awkward to me since it did not allow the pen to stay in the centre but it pushed it to the right corner.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra sports a 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED display. (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra sports a 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED display. (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)

Alongside a premium design, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra features a 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display offering a dynamic refresh rate of up to 120 Hz. Since the display is big, there is no compromise on the viewing experience, watching HDR+ content on the device is instantly stepping into a cinematic world with bright colours, great detailing and contrast, making your experience worth the money, if you are looking for a tablet for your entertainment purposes. Additionally, the display features an anti-reflective coating, keeping the brightness intact in bright conditions and reducing glare.

Now if we talk about the compromises, then the bezels on the display are slim, but still very noticeable and could have been more refined. If you're holding the tablet in hand, then note that the screen is quite sensitive to touch, therefore, expect some accidental touches. However, investing in the keyboard cover could solve the problem, but it is available at quite a hefty price.

Additionally, a bigger than usual tablet screen restricts the ease of gaming. Well, I enjoyed playing gaming on the device due to the smoothness, but the size was not comfortable and felt heavy after extended usage. Therefore, while the big screen is good for entertainment, it does come with noticeable drawbacks.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra Review: Performance, AI features, and S-pen

 

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor. (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)
image caption
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor. (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor that offers flagship performance to devices. The tablet offers 12 GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512 GB UFS 4.0 storage, providing efficient performance, during the time of my usage. This tablet is exceptional when it comes to multitasking, gaming, scrolling through social media, watching OTT content, or taking notes. I did not face any stutter or lags, making the overall usage smooth through the time period.

I played BGMI, COD and Genshin Impact on the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra for more than an hour, and the entire experience was enjoyable as it not only provided the best graphics but also managed to maintain a decent frame rate. However, I would say again that the tablet size is not ideal for gaming purposes. For multitasking, you could easily open three apps at once, but not that all apps do not support multiscreen windows.

Galaxy AI
The tablet comes with several advanced Galaxy AI features, such as Sketch to image, Note Assists, and more (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)
The tablet comes with several advanced Galaxy AI features, such as Sketch to image, Note Assists, and more (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)

Coming to AI features, AI on tablets makes much more sense than on smartphones if you are talking about day-to-day usage. I am currently using a Google Pixel 9, but using AI features on the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra made much sense as access to Galaxy AI is available at your fingertips. The tablet offers AI features such as Chat Assist, Interpreter mode, Notes Assist, Transcript Assist, Browsing Assist, Sketch-to-Image and much more which are also available in the Galaxy S24 series. It also includes AI-powered image editing tools such as Magic Erase, AI suggestions, AI reimage, and more, making your usage

Galaxy AI
(Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)
(Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)

Apart from performance, I would acknowledge the fact that Samsung has provided the S-pen with the box and it does not sell separately because I can not image using this massive-sized tablet with a stylus. The S-pen is made up of plastic and it seems quite sturdy as well because me clumsy with small- devices, it managed to survive the resistance. When using the tablet, you will notice a small dot as soon as you bring it closer to the screen which according to was highly thoughtful customisation. In addition to the usage, the S-pen works quite well and smoothly, and its smooth touch does the job well.
 

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra Review: Camera

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra Review
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra features a 12MP dual selfie camera. (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra features a 12MP dual selfie camera. (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)

Well, if I am honest, I was a little shy to take the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra out for capturing images, because who gets a 14.6-inch tablet for photography purposes? Yet, the camera provided promising results with a 13MP main camera and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. I captured some images at home and they came out pretty decent with great detail and punchy colours. However, the low-light performance is not very good, as you will notice a grainy effect.

Well, for a tablet this big, you can use the 12MP dual camera setup for video calling for professional as well as for personal use. It also has an auto-framing feature that keeps you in the centre of the frame. Therefore, if not for selfies, the front-facing camera could be really helpful for attending video conferences, group video calls, etc.

Image Samples

See all photos Icon
+2 more


Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra Review: Battery life

 

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra Review
(Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)
image caption
(Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is backed by an 11200mAh battery which offers an all-day battery life with minimum usage. However, during heavy tasks such as playing games, watching OTT content, multitasking with several apps opened, etc, then the device coil easily last you up to 8 hours, which is impressive.

The tablet comes with 45W fast charging support, which takes a very long time for the tablet to charge from 0 to 100%. The wait time is about 2 hours and it gets annoying since the speed is very slow. Also, note that the charging adapter does not come with the box.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra Review: Verdict

In my opinion and experience, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is one of the coolest Android tablets, with powerful performance, advanced AI features, and great battery life, and it comes with a stylus in the box. However, my only concern with the device was its unusual laptop-like size. If you decide to own the keyword cover, then it will look no less than a laptop which is quite sleek. Therefore, for a device this big and a tablet priced at Rs.1,08,999, you can also look for a slimmer laptop option at a similar price.

However, considering the swiftness of AI features, Samsung's smooth UI, and hassle-free usage, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is one of the best in the market. It brings more convenience than owning a laptop and you have everything at the tips of your fingers, making a worthwhile investment.

 

Rating
4 out of 5
Price
INR 108,999/-
Product Name
Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra
Brand Name
Samsung
Pros
  • Punchy display
  • AI features
  • Effective multitasking
  • Good battery life
Cons
  • Uncomfortable size
  • Accidental tough on display
  • Slow charging
  • Average rear camera
Specifications
  • Display
    14.6-inch
  • Processor
    MediaTek Dimensity 9300+
  • RAM
    12GB
  • Rear camera
    13MP+8MP
  • Front camera
    12MP
  • Battery
    11200mAh

First Published Date: 29 Oct, 15:32 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

