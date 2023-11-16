 Google Pixel 5 - Price in India (November 2023), Full Specs, Comparison
Google Pixel 5

Google Pixel 5 is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 33,000 in India with 12.2 MP + 16 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Processor , 4080 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Google Pixel 5 from HT Tech. Buy Google Pixel 5 now with free delivery.
6
Score
Last updated: 16 November 2023
GooglePixel5_Display_6.0inches(15.24cm)
GooglePixel5_FrontCamera_8MP
GooglePixel5_Ram_8GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P34664/heroimage/137669-v3-google-pixel-5-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_GooglePixel5_3
1/4 GooglePixel5_Display_6.0inches(15.24cm)
2/4 GooglePixel5_FrontCamera_8MP"
3/4 GooglePixel5_Ram_8GB"
View all Images 4/4 GooglePixel5_3"
Key Specs
₹33,000
128 GB
6.0 inches (15.24 cm)
Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
12.2 MP + 16 MP
8 MP
4080 mAh
Android v11
8 GB
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

Google Pixel 5 Price in India

The starting price for the Google Pixel 5 in India is Rs. 33,000.  This is the Google Pixel 5 base model with 8 GB ...Read More

The starting price for the Google Pixel 5 in India is Rs. 33,000.  This is the Google Pixel 5 base model with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black and Sorta Sage.

Google Pixel 5

(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Black, Sorta Sage
Out of Stock
Out of Stock

Google Pixel 5 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 6.0 inches (15.24 cm)
  • 12.2 MP + 16 MP
  • 8 MP
  • 4080 mAh
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Battery
  • No
  • 4080 mAh
  • Yes
  • Li-Polymer
  • Yes, Fast, 18W
  • Yes
Camera
  • Fixed Focus
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus, Dual Pixel autofocus
  • Single
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • 4000 x 3000 Pixels
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • 8 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(24 mm focal length, 4.0" sensor size, 1.12µm pixel size)
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Yes
Design
  • Yes, Water resistant (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 1.5 meter), IP68
  • Black, Sorta Sage
  • 151 grams
  • 70.4 mm
  • 8 mm
  • Back: Aluminium
  • Dust proof
  • 144.7 mm
Display
  • 430 ppi
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v6
  • 6.0 inches (15.24 cm)
  • 19.5:9
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • OLED
  • 86.56 %
  • Yes
  • 90 Hz
General
  • January 13, 2021 (Official)
  • Google
  • Android v11
Multimedia
  • USB Type-C
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) / 3500(band 42) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 14) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) / 700(band 29) / 2300(band 30) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N2 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N28 / N66 TDD N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) / 3500(band 42) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 14) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) / 700(band 29) / 2300(band 30) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: eSIM
  • Yes, v5.0
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz, MIMO
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
Performance
  • Adreno 620
  • Octa core (2.4 GHz, Single core, Kryo 475 + 2 GHz, Single core, Kryo 475 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 475)
  • LPDDR4X
  • 8 GB
  • 64 bit
  • 7 nm
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Sensors
  • Yes
  • Rear
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope
Storage
  • No
  • 128 GB
  • UFS 2.1
    Google Pixel 5