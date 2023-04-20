Google Pixel Fold launching on May 10! Price likely less than Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4

Google is expected to launch its first foldable phone- Google Pixel Fold on May 10 along with Pixel 7a. Here is all you need to know.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Apr 20 2023, 17:20 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
View all Images
From price to expected features, here is all you need to know about Google Pixel Fold. (HT Tech)

Google is all set to enter the foldable smartphones market and give a tough competition to Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4. As per the information Google is planning to launch its foldable phone named Pixel Fold on May 10, at its annual developer conference, Google I/O. Notably, the Samsung Galaxy Fold4 is currently priced at Rs. 154999, while the Google Pixel Fold is expected to hit the market at USD1799 or Rs. 148000.

The Pixel Fold is likely to get a 5.8 inch cover display and a 7.69 inch inner display along with triple rear camera setup (main+ultra wide+telephoto), dual speaker, and more. Powered by Tensor G2, the phone will run on Android 13 and is expected to come in two colour options- Silver and Black. Also, it is being said that the Pixel Fold can get a bigger battery than the Galaxy Fold 4.

Informing about the same a leakster named Debayan Roy (Gadgetsdata) tweeted, "Pixel Fold : Leaked Price : $1799 (~1,48,000) Launch : May 10 • 5.8" cover display , 7.69" inner display • Triple camera : Main + UW + Telephoto • 2 punch hole selfie camera • Tensor G2 • Bigger battery than Galaxy Fold 4 • 283g • Android 13 ,Color: Silver, Black • Dual speaker, USB C,Metal frame."

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Earlier the leakster also informed about the launch date and expected price and features of the upcoming Pixel 7a. Google is expected to launch the Pixel 7a on the same day as that of the Pixel Fold that is May 10 with a price tag of Rs. 40000.

The Pixel 7a is likely to get a 6.1 inch FHD+ AMOLED Display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. Powered by Tensor G2 and running on Android 13, the phone is also likely to get a 64MP Sony IMX787 OIS along with a 12MP Ultra Wide camera lens and a 10.8 MP selfie camera. The Pixel 7a will also be equipped with a 4500mAH battery and a 5W wireless charging support.

Informing about the same, Gadgetsdata tweeted, "Google Pixel 7A launching on May 10. 6.1" FHD+ 90Hz OLED, Tensor G2 , LPDDR5 RAM, UFS 3.1, 64MP Sony IMX787 OIS + 12MP UW , 10.8MP, 5W wireless charging, Android 13, 4500mAh battery Price : 40,000."

First Published Date: 20 Apr, 17:19 IST
