Google Pixel Fold officially teased: Launching on May 10, check expected specs

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 is all set to get another rival in the form of Google Pixel Fold on May 10. Ahead of the Google I/O 2023 event, which is scheduled for Wednesday, May 10, the company has provided an official look at the Pixel Fold. Teasing the phone via a small clip, Made by Google tweeted, "May The Fold Be With You”. This is a reworked phrase that was made popular by the iconic Star Wars movies. The phrase "May the force be with you" is mouthed by Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi and he is speaking to Luke Skywalker. Google has replaced 'Force' with 'Fold'.

In the small video shared, we can see the Pixel Fold in white colour, starting with the triple rear camera setup and shiny hinge. The footage also shows the foldable fully open. We can see how thin the Pixel Fold is and the inner screen.

Google also confirmed the name of the phone to be Pixel Fold by giving a hashtag to it. While on the Google Store, the Pixel Fold has been mentioned as, “The first foldable phone engineered by Google.” It is also asking people to tune in on May 10 to watch the livestreamed keynotes at the Google I/O event.

"Pixel Fold coming soon. This device has not been authorized as required by the rules of the Federal Communications Commission or other regulators. These devices may not be sold or otherwise distributed until required legal authorizations have been obtained," Google Store stated.

Though Google has not given any insight or details about the price and specification of the Pixel Fold, a tipster named Debayan Roy (@Gadgetsdata) has informed about the expected price and features.

The Google Pixel Fold is expected to hit the market at USD1799 or Rs. 148000. The phone is likely to get a 5.8 inch cover display and a 7.69 inch inner display along with triple rear camera setup (48MP main camera+ 10.8MP ultra wide+ 10.8MP telephoto), dual speaker, and more. Powered by Tensor G2, the phone will run on Android 13 and is expected to weigh 283 grams. Also, it is being said that the Pixel Fold can get a bigger battery of 4500mAh along with a 20W charger.

Informing about the same a leakster @Gadgetsdata tweeted, "Officially confirmed Pixel Fold will launch on 10th May and this is the design • Tensor G2 SoC • Outer : 5.8" 120Hz Amoled • Inner : 7.6" 120Hz Amoled • 48MP OIS + 10.8MP UW + 10.8MP Telephoto • ~4500mAh,~20W • Android 13 ,283g Price : $1799 (~ ₹1,48,000)."

Earlier the leakster also informed about the launch date and expected price and features of the upcoming Pixel 7a. Google is expected to launch the Pixel 7a on the same day as that of the Pixel Fold that is May 10 with a price tag of Rs. 40000.

The Pixel 7a is likely to get a 6.1 inch FHD+ AMOLED Display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. Powered by Tensor G2 and running on Android 13, the phone is also likely to get a 64MP Sony IMX787 OIS along with a 12MP Ultra Wide camera lens and a 10.8 MP selfie camera. The Pixel 7a will also be equipped with a 4500mAH battery and a 5W wireless charging support.