Google rolls out unknown tracker alerts on Android smartphones; Know how to enable it

Users can now track unknown Bluetooth trackers in their vicinity with the help of the new Unknown tracker alerts option on Android smartphones. Know how to enable it.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 10 2023, 14:56 IST
Apple Safari emerges as 2nd most-used browser after Google Chrome; check top 5
Safari
1/5 As per a recent Statcounter report, Safari has regained its position as the second most preferred web browser globally.  (Pexels)
Microsoft Edge
2/5 Presently, 11.87 percent of desktop users use Safari on a regular basis, while Microsoft Edge slips to the third position with a market share of 11 percent. (Microsoft )
Google Chrome
3/5 On the other hand, Google Chrome remains undefeated as the top desktop browser globally, with a significant market share of 66.13 percent.  (Unsplash)
image caption
4/5 Firefox and Opera have secured the 4th and 5th spot in the top 5 with 5.65 percent and 3.09 percent share respectively.  (Unsplash)
Chrome
5/5 In the mobile realm, Chrome remains the reigning champion with a significant market share of 61.96 percent with Apple's Safari following in second place with 26.85 percent. (Unsplash)
Unknown bluetooth tracker alerts
View all Images
Want to stay safe from unknown Bluetooth trackers? Enable the unknown Bluetooth alerts option this way. (Google)

Over the past few months, there have been several debates about the advantages and drawbacks of Bluetooth trackers. While these devices have proven extremely useful in locating stolen safes, lost luggage, and even plants, these trackers have also been misused to track and stalk people without their consent. Tech companies have been making efforts to minimize these safety risks, with Google announcing an “unknown tracker alerts” feature at its Google I/O 2023 in May.

Now, the unknown tracker alerts feature is being widely rolled out on Android smartphones around the world.

Unknown tracker alerts on Android

This feature comes after Apple and Google jointly submitted a proposed first-of-its-kind industry specification to help combat the misuse of Bluetooth location-tracking devices for unwanted tracking. According to a Google blog post, an unknown tracker alert is sent when someone else's tracker device is separated from them and detected to be traveling with you and out of Bluetooth range from the owner.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Users can tap on the notification to learn more about the Bluetooth tracker, information about its owner such as the last four digits of their phone number, and even view a map of where the tracker was seen traveling with them. To identify its location, users can tap the “Play Sound” option upon which the tracker will make a sound without its owner knowing.

There's also a manual scan feature through which users can manually scan Bluetooth trackers that have been separated from their owners.

How to enable unknown tracker alerts on Android

Step 1: To turn on unknown tracker alerts on your Android smartphone, go to your device's Settings.

Step 2: Tap on the Safety and Emergency option.

Step 3: You will see an unknown tracker alerts option. Tap on it and tap on the ‘allow alerts' option.

Step 4: Do note that this will require Bluetooth to be enabled. Permit Google Play Services to turn it on.

Step 5: You will see a list of trackers nearby. You can tap on the Scan now option to manually scan for Bluetooth trackers in your vicinity.

Do note that Google is slowly introducing this feature widely so you may not see it immediately on your device. It does not require any software updates since it is being rolled out through Google Play Services.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 10 Aug, 14:29 IST
Home Mobile News Google rolls out unknown tracker alerts on Android smartphones; Know how to enable it
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iOS 17 second public beta
Apple rolls out second public beta for iOS 17; Know how to get it on your iPhone
Computers
Amazon sale offers: Grab up to 50% off on desktops during the Great Freedom Festival Sale
pexels-ivan-samkov-4240503
Know how to make a WhatsApp video call from desktop
pexels-raman-deep-1102257
Tips on how to take a photo of a Meteor Shower: Know the best ways here
tablets
Amazon Freedom Sale 2023: Huge price cuts rolled out on tablets from Samsung, Xiaomi, others

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short
Realme Narzo N53
Realme Narzo N53 Review: A lot of thrills under Rs. 10000
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

BGMI
BGMI owner Krafton announces $150 mn investment in Indian gaming startups
Call of Duty
Latest Call of Duty game announced! Activision confirms Modern Warfare III
PS5
Amazon Freedom Sale 2023: Great discounts available on PS5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch
Everspace 2
Xbox Game Pass to get new games soon; Limbo, Everspace 2, Celeste, and more
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2
Shocking attack on COD! Call of Duty players are getting targeted by hackers in lobbies
SALE Upto 40% off on Mobiles
SALE Upto 40% off on Laptops
SALE Upto 50% off on Tablets
SALE Upto 75% off on Wearables

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets