 Grab the Vivo V30 for just Rs. 2,266 per month with new summer offers: Check price, specs and more Untitled Story | Mobile News

Grab the Vivo V30 for just Rs. 2,266 per month with new summer offers: Check price, specs and more Untitled Story

Vivo rolls out exclusive offers on the new V30 series. Own the feature-packed Vivo V30 for just Rs. 2,266 per month with special discounts. Don't miss out on this budget-friendly smartphone deal!

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 05 2024, 17:01 IST
Vivo V30 available for just Rs. 2,266 per month with new summer offers
Vivo's latest summer offer brings the Vivo V30 within reach at just Rs. 2,266 per month, with an added 15 percent instant cashback. (Vivo)

Vivo has recently launched its latest V-series smartphones in India, including the Vivo V30 Pro and Vivo V30. Priced at Rs. 33999 and Rs. 41999 respectively, these phones carry forward the V-series legacy of exceptional camera performance and compelling features. If you're eyeing a smartphone upgrade, now's the opportune moment, as Vivo is rolling out the Vivo V30 5G at an enticing price.

Vivo V30 Summer Offer

Thanks to vivo's Summer Special offers, consumers can now own the Vivo V30 for just Rs. 2,266 per month. Moreover, customers can avail a flat 15 percent instant cashback by using ICICI, SBI, Yes Bank, IDFC First Bank, Bank of Baroda, DBS Bank, Federal Bank, or IndusInd Bank. This exclusive summer deal kicks off from June 1st, 2024, available on Flipkart, the vivo India e-store, and all partner retail outlets.

More about Vivo V30 256GB
Vivo V30 256GB
  • Peacock Green
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹35,999
Check details
See full Specifications

Also read: iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max may get these 5 big upgrades- Here's what Apple is planning

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Here's a glance at the Vivo V30's Specs and Features:

1. Camera: The Vivo V30 series maintains its reputation for stellar camera capabilities. The standard Vivo V30 boasts a dual-camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor with OIS support and a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens. Notably, the wide-angle lens enables group portrait photos with a 92-degree wide-angle view. The front camera impresses with a 50MP Eye AF selfie camera, and both front and rear cameras support 4K video recording.

2. Sleek Design: The Vivo V30 stands out with its slim 7.45mm design and curved display and edges, ensuring a comfortable grip. Weighing 186 grams, its thoughtful design and weight distribution enhance its appeal. Available in three shades, including the India-inspired Andaman Blue and Peacock Green, the device features a clean-lined rear camera module and an IP54 rating for water and dust resistance.

Also read: Oppo Find X8 Ultra: Anticipated battery and camera specifications revealed

3. Display: Sporting a 6.78-inch 1.5K curved AMOLED display with a resolution of 2800 x 1260 pixels, the Vivo V30 offers a visual treat. Noteworthy features include a 120Hz refresh rate, 2800 nits peak brightness, Schott Xensation glass for display protection, HDR10+ support, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, and SGS eye-protection certification.

4. Performance: Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor with Adreno 720 GPU, the Vivo V30 ensures seamless multitasking with 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. Enhanced thermal performance is achieved through the large VC cooling chamber and 11 built-in temperature sensors. Plus, the device guarantees three years of Android updates and four years of security updates.

Also read: OnePlus 13 camera specs revealed- Know what upgrades are coming to the next-gen smartphone

5. Solid Battery: Equipped with a robust 5,000mAh battery and 80W FlashCharge support, the Vivo V30 promises extended battery life compared to its predecessors.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 05 Jun, 17:01 IST
Tags:
Trending: vivo s19 and vivo s19 pro launched: check price, specs, features and more iphone 16 launch leaks roundup: display, camera and performance upgrades expected in 2024 release poco f6 vs poco x6 pro: which performance smartphone is better under 30,000 realme gt 6 to launch in india soon- ai features, performance details and more poco f6 review: ideal smartphone under 30,000 for gaming, multitasking smartphones to launch in india in june 2024: vivo x fold 3 pro, xiaomi 14 civi and more oneplus nord 4 launching soon in india: from camera to processor, everything you need to know samsung galaxy s25 ultra to come with big camera upgrades- all details oneplus 12 glacial white edition launched in india: check price, specs, availability and more nothing phone 3 or cmf phone 1- company starts teasing launch of new product- details
Home Mobile Mobile News Grab the Vivo V30 for just Rs. 2,266 per month with new summer offers: Check price, specs and more Untitled Story
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

How_to_book_train_tickets_anywhere_with_UTS_app_

How to book train tickets anywhere with UTS app: Simplified, paperless, sustainable travel
Microsoft OneNote: Know how to use this app to make office meetings easy

Microsoft OneNote: Know how to use this app to make office meetings easy
10_things_to_remember_if_you_are_renting_AC

10 things to remember if you are renting AC instead of buying this summer
Tips_to_get_free_data_vouchers_from_Jio_data_loans

Tips to get free data vouchers from Jio, data loans from Airtel for urgent needs
_Moto_G64_5G_review

Moto G64 5G review: 10 things to know about this budget-friendly smartphone

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 17: Why you may want to wait for Apple’s next big surprise in 2025

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 17: Why you may want to wait for Apple’s next big surprise in 2025
Moto G64 5G Review: Big battery budget smartphone at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>17,990

Moto G64 5G Review: Big battery budget smartphone at 17,990
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 launch: Design, processor, cameras and more- Here’s what to expect

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 launch: Design, processor, cameras and more- Here’s what to expect
OnePlus Nord 4

OnePlus Nord 4 launch in India : From Snapdragon chipset to Android 14, know what's coming
Vivo V30e 5G Review

Vivo V30e 5G Review: Premium smartphone at 27,999 with ever-lasting battery life

Trending Stories

iPhone_14_Plus_price_drops_by_19_on_Amazon

iPhone 14 Plus price drops by 19% on Amazon- Check exchange and bank offers
IMG20240522151209

Realme GT 6T launched: 8 things to know about this ‘performance smartphone priced’ at 30,999
Apple Crush ad stops

Xiaomi copies Apple's controversial 'crush ad' with some 'Mi twist'
iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017

iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
“Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram

“Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram
keep up with tech

Gaming

Red Dead Redemption

Red Dead Redemption PC: Know how to play the popular game on Xbox One and Windows 10
GTA 6 PC launch: Rockstar Games hints at delay but there’s some hope

GTA 6 PC launch: Rockstar Games hints at delay but there’s some hope
Next GTA title in line? Take-Two CEO hints at potential GTA 7 in recent interview

Next GTA title in line? Take-Two CEO hints at potential GTA 7 in recent interview
PlayStation State of Play May 2024

PlayStation State of Play May 2024: Major game updates and new releases announced- All details
GTA 6 trailer 2 expected at PlayStation's State of Play event

GTA 6 trailer 2 expected at PlayStation's State of Play event; Fans buzz with excitement

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

iPhone 16 price to be increased compared to iPhone 15 series

iPhone 16 price to be increased compared to iPhone 15 series: Know how much more you may have to pay
Honor X9b

Amazon Summer Sale: From Honor to Realme, check top 5 smartphones under Rs.20000
GTA 6 launch could take place place in early 2025 - All details

GTA 6 launch could take place in early 2025, suggests leak - All the details
PS5

Top 10 PS5 Games: God of War Ragnarok, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and more
OnePlus 12 Open Sales in India

OnePlus 12 open sale announced! Check deal, specs and features here

    Trending News

    iPhone 14 Plus price drops by 19% on Amazon- Check exchange and bank offers
    iPhone_14_Plus_price_drops_by_19_on_Amazon
    Realme GT 6T launched: 8 things to know about this ‘performance smartphone priced’ at 30,999
    IMG20240522151209
    Xiaomi copies Apple's controversial 'crush ad' with some 'Mi twist'
    Apple Crush ad stops
    iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
    iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
    “Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram
    “Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets