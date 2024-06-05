Vivo has recently launched its latest V-series smartphones in India, including the Vivo V30 Pro and Vivo V30. Priced at Rs. 33999 and Rs. 41999 respectively, these phones carry forward the V-series legacy of exceptional camera performance and compelling features. If you're eyeing a smartphone upgrade, now's the opportune moment, as Vivo is rolling out the Vivo V30 5G at an enticing price.

Vivo V30 Summer Offer

Thanks to vivo's Summer Special offers, consumers can now own the Vivo V30 for just Rs. 2,266 per month. Moreover, customers can avail a flat 15 percent instant cashback by using ICICI, SBI, Yes Bank, IDFC First Bank, Bank of Baroda, DBS Bank, Federal Bank, or IndusInd Bank. This exclusive summer deal kicks off from June 1st, 2024, available on Flipkart, the vivo India e-store, and all partner retail outlets.

Here's a glance at the Vivo V30's Specs and Features:

1. Camera: The Vivo V30 series maintains its reputation for stellar camera capabilities. The standard Vivo V30 boasts a dual-camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor with OIS support and a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens. Notably, the wide-angle lens enables group portrait photos with a 92-degree wide-angle view. The front camera impresses with a 50MP Eye AF selfie camera, and both front and rear cameras support 4K video recording.

2. Sleek Design: The Vivo V30 stands out with its slim 7.45mm design and curved display and edges, ensuring a comfortable grip. Weighing 186 grams, its thoughtful design and weight distribution enhance its appeal. Available in three shades, including the India-inspired Andaman Blue and Peacock Green, the device features a clean-lined rear camera module and an IP54 rating for water and dust resistance.

3. Display: Sporting a 6.78-inch 1.5K curved AMOLED display with a resolution of 2800 x 1260 pixels, the Vivo V30 offers a visual treat. Noteworthy features include a 120Hz refresh rate, 2800 nits peak brightness, Schott Xensation glass for display protection, HDR10+ support, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, and SGS eye-protection certification.

4. Performance: Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor with Adreno 720 GPU, the Vivo V30 ensures seamless multitasking with 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. Enhanced thermal performance is achieved through the large VC cooling chamber and 11 built-in temperature sensors. Plus, the device guarantees three years of Android updates and four years of security updates.

5. Solid Battery: Equipped with a robust 5,000mAh battery and 80W FlashCharge support, the Vivo V30 promises extended battery life compared to its predecessors.