 Oppo Find X8 Ultra: Anticipated battery and camera specifications revealed | Mobile News

Oppo Find X8 Ultra: Anticipated battery and camera specifications revealed

The Oppo Find X8 Ultra is expected to feature a powerful camera system with four 50MP cameras, including two periscope telephoto units, potentially surpassing the capabilities of other high-end smartphones.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 05 2024, 14:30 IST
Oppo Find X8 Ultra
The upcoming Oppo Find X8 Ultra is rumored to feature an advanced camera system with four 50MP cameras, including two periscope telephoto units, potentially setting new standards in smartphone photography. (Oppo)

The Oppo Find X8 series is generating buzz with its anticipated features, particularly focusing on its battery and camera systems. Recently, information has emerged detailing some of the standout specifications of the upcoming Oppo Find X8 Ultra.

Battery Details

Reports indicate that the Oppo Find X8 will be equipped with a substantial 6,000 mAh battery. However, it remains uncertain whether the Find X8 Ultra will feature the same battery capacity. The significant battery size of the Find X8 suggests a strong emphasis on extended battery life, catering to users who prioritize long-lasting performance.

Also read: Oppo F27 series launch on June 13 in India: Here's what to expect from this smartphone under Rs.25,000

Camera System Insights

According to well-known tipster Digital Chat Station, the Oppo Find X8 Ultra will be equipped with four 50MP cameras, similar to its predecessor, the Find X7 Ultra. Notably, two of these cameras will be periscope telephoto units, enhancing the smartphone's zoom capabilities. This configuration implies a continuation of Oppo's strategy to deliver high-quality photography with versatile zoom options.

Also read: Oppo Reno12 and Reno12 Pro launched with quad-curved displays: Check specs, features, more

While the specific sensors for the Find X8 Ultra's camera system have not been disclosed, Digital Chat Station mentioned that the device will not use the Sony IMX858 sensor, which was part of the Find X7 Ultra's 50MP periscope telephoto unit with 6x optical zoom. This suggests that Oppo may be exploring new sensor options to enhance camera performance further.

The tipster also hinted that the Oppo Find X8 Ultra might surpass the capabilities of 200MP periscope telephoto cameras, potentially outperforming the vivo X100 Ultra's 200MP periscope telephoto camera in terms of zooming. This speculation points to significant advancements in Oppo's camera technology, promising improved zoom functions and overall photographic quality.

Also read: Oppo Pad 3 specs and features leaked ahead of launch: Know what's coming

Awaiting Further Details

As anticipation builds for the Oppo Find X8 Ultra, more detailed information about its camera system and other features is expected to emerge. For now, the insights from Digital Chat Station provide a glimpse into what could be one of the most advanced camera systems in the upcoming smartphone lineup. Stay tuned for more updates as we learn more about the Oppo Find X8 Ultra's capabilities.

First Published Date: 05 Jun, 14:30 IST
