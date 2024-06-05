 OnePlus 13 camera specs revealed- Know what upgrades are coming to the next-gen smartphone | Mobile News

OnePlus 13 camera specs revealed- Know what upgrades are coming to the next-gen smartphone

The OnePlus 13 may include a 50MP triple camera setup based on a recent leak, check out what the rumour says about the upcoming smartphone.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
Updated on: Jun 05 2024, 10:28 IST
OnePlus 13 camera details leaked ahead of October launch, check details. (OnePlus)

OnePlus 13 is now just a few months away from its official launch and several details about the smartphone have already been leaked. While the leaks do not provide any surety over what's coming, but they provide us with a glimpse of what is expected to be announced. Now, a new leak has surfaced over the internet about OnePlus 13 camera specifications which showcases a few upgrades in comparison to the predecessor. 

Also read: OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G and Nord 4 5G expected to launch soon: Price, specs, and release details revealed

More about OnePlus 13
OnePlus 13
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
  • 6.75 inches Display Size
₹89,990
Check details
See full Specifications

OnePlus 13 camera specs

A tipster who goes by the name of Digital Chat Station shared a post on Weibo ( via GSMArena) showcasing the expected camera specs of the OnePlus 13. The tipster revealed that the OnePlus 13 is expected to feature a triple camera system which will likely consist of a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and another 50MP sensor. With minor changes, we will have to see how the camera will perform in real life once the device is officially launched. Additionally, the cameras will support Hasselblad like the predecessor, which is expected to significantly improve the camera performance. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also read: OnePlus Pad 2 specs tipped ahead of launch: From Snapdragon 8 gen 3 SoC to Android 14, know what's coming

It was also tipped that the OnePlus 13 is expected to feature a 5400 mAh battery which may support a 100W fast charging. The smartphone is also rumoured to be powered by the upcoming snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC coupled with 12 GB of RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. Therefore, with OnePlus 13, we may get to experience a significant performance boost. In terms of display, the smartphone is expected to feature a micro-curved WQHD+ panel which may include an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. 

Also read: OnePlus 12 Glacial White Edition launched in India: Check price, specs, availability and more

Note that the shared specs are based on leaks and rumours. Therefore, they do not provide any credibility until OnePlus announces the features and details officially during the launch. Based on previous trends and launch timelines, the OnePlus 13 is expected to be announced in October. It is also expected that there will be a price increase this year as experts predict that the price of the upcoming snapdragon chipset may be hefty.

First Published Date: 05 Jun, 10:28 IST
