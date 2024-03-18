Have Apple ID? Alert! iOS 18 update may change it forever; know what is likely to happen

Apple ID is an integral part of accessing your account data, App Store, Apple Music, iCloud, iMessage, and other company services. Apple product users have been using this term for ages, but now it looks like the company may change it forever. In fact, it is being reported that Apple may change the term "Apple ID" to “Apple Account.” The change will likely occur with the upcoming release of the iOS 18 update. Not, just this, the iOS 18 update is expected to come with other major changes too. Know what the report says about Apple's new move.

Apple ID rebrand

According to Mark Gurman's newsletter, Apple is planning to rebrand the “Apple ID” to “Apple Account” with the iOS 18 update which is expected to be rolled out alongside the launch of iPhone 16 models. While there was no reason stated for the rebrand, Apple ID is expected to be fully eliminated. It is also reported that there is a whole Apple Account team which has been working on the transition. The rebrand announcement itself will likely take place at the WWDC event which is expected to take place in June. However, the changes will only be reflected after the official rollout of the iOS 18 update.

Apple AI move

The rebrand is expected to align Apple services and functionalities across its products. In addition, Apple is expected to roll out several AI features for the upcoming iPhone 16 models. It is also reported that the company has been in talks with Google for licensing Gemini for iPhone. Therefore, there is a great chance that we might see the functionalities of Gemini in iPhones. The move will allow Apple to integrate AI features into the iPhone. Additionally, the company has bought several AI startups outright to kickstart its AI drive for all upcoming products.

