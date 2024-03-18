 Have Apple ID? Alert! iOS 18 update may change it forever; know what is likely to happen | Mobile News

Have Apple ID? Alert! iOS 18 update may change it forever; know what is likely to happen

Apple may rebrand its “Apple ID” to “Apple Account” with the announcement of the iOS 18 update. Know what’s coming at the WWDC event.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Mar 18 2024, 16:14 IST
Icon
iPhone
Apple is planning to rebrand “Apple ID” vis the iOS 18 update. Check details. (Pexels)
iPhone
Apple is planning to rebrand “Apple ID” vis the iOS 18 update. Check details. (Pexels)

Apple ID is an integral part of accessing your account data, App Store, Apple Music, iCloud, iMessage, and other company services. Apple product users have been using this term for ages, but now it looks like the company may change it forever. In fact, it is being reported that Apple may change the term "Apple ID" to “Apple Account.” The change will likely occur with the upcoming release of the iOS 18 update. Not, just this, the iOS 18 update is expected to come with other major changes too. Know what the report says about Apple's new move.

Apple ID rebrand

According to Mark Gurman's newsletter, Apple is planning to rebrand the “Apple ID” to “Apple Account” with the iOS 18 update which is expected to be rolled out alongside the launch of iPhone 16 models. While there was no reason stated for the rebrand, Apple ID is expected to be fully eliminated. It is also reported that there is a whole Apple Account team which has been working on the transition. The rebrand announcement itself will likely take place at the WWDC event which is expected to take place in June. However, the changes will only be reflected after the official rollout of the iOS 18 update.

Also read: BIG DEAL! After OpenAI, Apple in talks with Google over licensing Gemini for AI features on iPhones

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Apple AI move

The rebrand is expected to align Apple services and functionalities across its products. In addition, Apple is expected to roll out several AI features for the upcoming iPhone 16 models. It is also reported that the company has been in talks with Google for licensing Gemini for iPhone. Therefore, there is a great chance that we might see the functionalities of Gemini in iPhones. The move will allow Apple to integrate AI features into the iPhone. Additionally, the company has bought several AI startups outright to kickstart its AI drive for all upcoming products.

Also read: Mark Gurman tips iOS 18 to be the ‘biggest' update in iPhone's history

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 18 Mar, 16:14 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News Have Apple ID? Alert! iOS 18 update may change it forever; know what is likely to happen
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

smartphone
One Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphone
QR code
Beware of QR code scams! Protect yourself from quishing attacks - know how
Google Maps
Google Maps Glanceable directions rolling out now; Know the new benefits
Whispp
AI-powered Whispp app can recreate your voice, a boon for people with disabilities; Know how it works
iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration

Editor’s Pick

Gemini Nano
Google Gemini AI images disaster: What really happened with the image generator?
Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro: What do reviewers say about Apple’s first-ever spatial computer?
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai
After shocking Google Gemini AI images debacle, CEO Sundar Pichai talks tough to staff
Neuralink
First Neuralink patient makes full recovery, can move PC cursor just by thinking, says Elon Musk
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: The best smartphone of the year… so far

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

NASA
NASA launches interactive 'Snap It!' game to educate kids about solar eclipses and cosmos
GTA 6
GTA 6 game on upcoming Sony PS5 Pro expected to beat rivals hollow! Know why here
GTA 6
Florida Joker does U-turn, renews feud with Rockstar Games over GTA 6 trailer likeness
LinkedIn Gaming
LinkedIn gaming? Microsoft-owned platform looks to spark new interactions and engagement
GTA Online
GTA Online: Double rewards await in Cluckin Bell Farm Raid Setup Missions this week

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets