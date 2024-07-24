 HMD Crest smartphone series launching in India on July 25: Here's everything you need to know | Mobile News

HMD Crest smartphone series launching in India on July 25: Here's everything you need to know

HMD Global is set to unveil its new Crest smartphone series in India on July 25, 2024. The series will include two models, Crest and Crest Max 5G, featuring innovative designs and user-friendly repair functionalities.

By: ANNIE SHARMA
| Updated on: Jul 24 2024, 07:39 IST
HMD Global
HMD Global announces the launch of its Crest smartphone series in India, set for July 25, 2024. The series promises advanced features and user-friendly repair options, following the recent launch of the repairable HMD Skyline smartphone. (HMD Global)

HMD Global, the Finnish smartphone manufacturer, is preparing to introduce its new Crest smartphone series to the Indian market. The launch is scheduled for July 25, 2024, with two models expected: the Crest and the Crest Max 5G.

HMD Confirms Crest Series Launch

The company has been actively promoting the upcoming launch on social media. In a recent post on X (formerly known as Twitter), HMD Global announced, "Save the Date: July 25, 2024. The countdown begins! The HMD CREST smartphones are just around the corner. Don't miss the big reveal! HMD HumanMobileDevices HMDCrest". 

The Crest series is anticipated to attract attention with its promise of innovative features and a modern design.

Expected Features and Specifications

The Crest smartphones will be available for purchase online through Amazon.in, where a dedicated microsite has been created to showcase the series. According to HMD, the Crest series will feature a glass back and an easy self-repair functionality, aimed at enhancing user convenience.

Recent listings on the benchmark website Geekbench provide a glimpse into the technical specifications of the Crest smartphone. It is expected to come with 8GB of RAM and operate on the Android 14 system. The device will likely be powered by a Unisoc T760 chipset, positioning it as a capable mid-range smartphone in the market.

Also Read: iPhone prices to reduce in India after Union Budget 2024? 5 questions answered

Background on HMD's Repairable Design Initiative

HMD's focus on repairable design was recently highlighted with the launch of the HMD Skyline smartphone. The Skyline features a user-friendly repair design, allowing for easier screen repairs. The company states that the screen repair process for the Skyline requires 65% fewer steps compared to its predecessor, the G22.

The Skyline is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset and offers up to 12GB of RAM. It comes in two storage variants, 128GB and 256GB, and supports dual SIM functionality. Running on the Android 14 operating system, the Skyline is equipped with a 108MP main camera, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 50MP telephoto camera, in addition to a 50MP front camera with eye-tracking focus.

Also Read: OnePlus Pad gets massive price cut after launch of new- gen model: Here's how much it costs now

As HMD Global prepares to launch the Crest series in India, the smartphones' combination of advanced features and repairable design could set a new standard in the market. With the official launch date approaching, consumers and tech enthusiasts alike are keenly awaiting the unveiling of the new Crest and Crest Max 5G smartphones.

First Published Date: 24 Jul, 07:39 IST
