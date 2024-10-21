HMD Fusion Venom edition set to release alongside Marvel's Venom: The Last Dance- All details

HMD Global recently teased the upcoming launch of the Fusion Venom Edition, a special variant of its Fusion smartphone. This announcement follows the device's initial unveiling at IFA 2024 in September. The Fusion smartphone features interchangeable cases called Smart Outfits that enhance its functionality. The device's IP52-rated build ensures it withstands everyday conditions and allows for repair using an iFixit kit.

HMD Fusion Venom Edition: Specifications and Features

The Fusion smartphone operates on a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, featuring a 108MP main camera and a 50MP selfie camera. HMD's teaser, shared through apost on X, highlights the collaboration with Marvel's highly anticipated film, Venom: The Last Dance, set to hit theatres on October 25. The tagline for the special edition emphasises its connection to the film, calling it "the Ultimate Symbiotic Phone." While the Venom Edition is expected to showcase design elements inspired by the movie, it will likely retain the core features and specifications of the original Fusion model.

🕷️ Superfans, you're in for a treat! We've got something dark, daring, and seriously next-level arriving this weekend. Think you can handle it? 👊​



Venom: The Last Dance hits the cinemas on October 25th. ​#HMDFusionXVenom:The Last Dance​#ShotOnHMD #HMDFusion ​@venommovie pic.twitter.com/rloX1oLi7n — HMD (@HMDdevices) October 20, 2024

The smartphone comes equipped with a 6.56-inch HD+ display, boasting a resolution of 720 x 1,612 pixels and a refresh rate of 90Hz. It runs on Android 14 and can support up to 8GB of RAM along with a maximum storage capacity of 256GB, expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card.

For photography, the Fusion features a dual rear camera setup, which includes a 108MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor, complemented by a 50MP front camera. A 5,000mAh battery powers the device, supporting 33W wired fast charging. The Fusion offers various connectivity options, including Bluetooth 5.2, GPS/AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, Galileo, OTG, a USB Type-C port, and WiFi. Additionally, it includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure access.

Users can further customise their Fusion smartphone with the Smart Outfits. For example, the Flashy Outfit integrates a built-in ring light that enhances photography, while the IP68-rated Rugged Outfit supports wireless charging and includes an emergency (ICE) button.