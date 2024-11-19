HMD Icon Flip 1 design, colour options, and key features leaked ahead of launch: Here’s what to expect

HMD Icon Flip 1, a new foldable feature phone from HMD Global, is generating buzz ahead of its anticipated launch. Recently, design images and key specifications for the device surfaced online, giving tech enthusiasts a glimpse of what to expect. Though the company has not yet confirmed its official release, the leaks suggest the device could soon be available for consumers. Notably, the HMD Icon Flip 1 seems to build on the foundation laid by the Nokia 2660 Flip, which made its debut in India in August 2022.

HMD Icon Flip 1: Design and Color Options

A tip from an online user, @smashx_60, provided early details of the HMD Icon Flip 1. The device is expected to feature a clamshell foldable design, similar to its predecessor. The layout shows the USB Type-C port and 3.5mm headphone jack placed on the left side of the lower half, with the speaker grille and volume buttons positioned on the right. This configuration offers a familiar look for those acquainted with flip phones, with an added modern twist.

The colour options for the HMD Icon Flip 1 will likely include Magenta and Bleen - an innovative blend of blue and green. Additionally, a third glossy black variant is expected to be available. These colours should appeal to users seeking both stylish and functional options in a compact design.

HMD Icon Flip 1: Specifications and Features (Expected)

The HMD Icon Flip 1 is expected to feature a 2.8-inch main LCD screen along with a 1.7-inch external display for basic notifications. The device will be equipped with a 2-megapixel fixed-focus rear camera and a 1,500mAh removable battery, providing essential features for everyday use. The phone is rumoured to be powered by the Unisoc T127 SoC, paired with 48MB of RAM and 128MB of internal storage. It will run on the S30+ operating system, supporting cloud apps for users.

Connectivity will include 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C 2.0, and the 3.5mm audio jack, ensuring users can connect their devices with ease. These specs suggest the HMD Icon Flip 1 will appeal to a broad audience, particularly those who appreciate a simple, yet versatile phone.

While the HMD Icon Flip 1 has yet to be officially confirmed, its design and features point to a potential successor to the popular Nokia 2660 Flip, which launched in India in August 2022. The Nokia 2660 Flip, priced at Rs. 4,660, offered similar functionality with a 2.8-inch display, a 1.77-inch cover screen, and a 0.3-megapixel rear camera. The new HMD Icon Flip 1 could further enhance this experience, potentially reaching an even larger market.