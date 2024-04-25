 iPhone ban for South Korean military in talks but Samsung smartphones are fine- Details | Tech News
iPhone ban for South Korean military in talks but Samsung smartphones are fine- Details

iPhone to be banned for South Korean military personnel: The decision to ban iPhones within military buildings, reportedly initiated by the Air Force headquarters, stems from worries about uncontrolled voice recording capabilities and limitations in third-party app controls.

By: ANNIE SHARMA
| Updated on: Apr 25 2024, 09:16 IST
While iPhones are targeted by the ban, Android-based devices manufactured by Samsung remain exempt. (Representative Image) (Unsplash)

The South Korean military is considering a comprehensive ban on iPhones within its facilities, citing concerns about potential security breaches through voice recordings. Joint meetings held by the army, navy, and air force have led to discussions regarding the expansion of the ban, raising questions about the effectiveness of current mobile device management (MDM) measures.

iPhone ban in South Korea- Concerns and Decisions:

The decision to ban iPhones within military buildings, reportedly initiated by the Air Force headquarters, stems from worries about uncontrolled voice recording capabilities and limitations in third-party app controls. The distributed document emphasises the need to restrict voice recording in various communication scenarios, both formal and informal.

Device Restrictions and Nationalistic Motives

While iPhones are targeted by the ban, Android-based devices manufactured by Samsung remain exempt. The rationale behind favouring domestic devices over iPhones is not explicitly stated, but it reflects a trend of nationalism within South Korea's technology sector. Questions arise regarding the effectiveness of the South Korean National Defence Mobile Security MDM app in preventing microphone usage, leading to user complaints.

Broader Implications and Discussions

Discussions are underway to extend the ban throughout the entire military, with the Army reportedly testing similar restrictions. While restrictions on smart devices in secure facilities are common, implementing a total ban is less typical. This development highlights broader issues related to security training, compliance, and access control within the South Korean military.

The proposed ban on iPhones within South Korea's military underscores the ongoing challenges in balancing security concerns with technological advancements. While the decision appears to prioritise domestic brands like Samsung, questions remain about the effectiveness and consistency of current security measures. As discussions continue, the South Korean military faces the task of ensuring robust security protocols while maintaining operational efficiency.

 

First Published Date: 25 Apr, 09:16 IST
apple announces special event themed 'let loose': here's how to watch and what to expect bored of your instagram explore feed? here's how you can change, reset it ipad air 2024 launch: better camera, mini-led display and what more to expect from apple apple may open 3 more stores in these cities across india after apple saket, bkc- check locations and all details how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window how to hide your instagram online status from others google releases android 15 beta 1.1- update your smartphone to fix performance issues windows 11 system requirements a pain? know the hack to bypass them samsung galaxy s23 fe gets galaxy ai features with one ui 6.1 update- all details google to launch a new 'anti-virus' system for apps, reveals android 15 beta release
