Hot Deal Alert! Get your hands on the Samsung Galaxy F13 at unbelievably low price

If you have been looking to purchase a new smartphone, then we have found an amazing deal just for you. Don't miss out on this amazing Samsung Galaxy F13 deal!

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 03 2023, 13:56 IST
Top 5 5G Phones With Snapdragon Processor Under 20,000
Hindustan Time Tech
We have compiled a list of the finest smartphones that perfectly fit your budget of approximately 20,000 rupees. If you're currently looking to purchase a smartphone within this price range, this video is a must-watch. We value your opinion, so please share your thoughts on our selection. If you find our recommendations helpful, don't forget to show your support by liking and subscribing to our channel. We consistently provide outstanding quality videos like this to keep you well-informed.
Samsung Galaxy F13
The Samsung Galaxy F13 is now more affordable than ever. (Flipkart )
Samsung Galaxy F13
Watch Video
The Samsung Galaxy F13 is now more affordable than ever. (Flipkart )

Currently, Flipkart is running an enticing discount on the Samsung Galaxy F13, making it a deal worth exploring for potential buyers.

The Samsung Galaxy F13, which made its debut in June 2022, is a commendable mid-range smartphone with an array of impressive features. The device showcases a generous 6.6-inch IPS LCD display, boasting a resolution of 1080x2408 pixels that ensures vivid and detailed visuals. Powering the phone is a capable octa-core Samsung Exynos 850 processor, combined with 4GB of RAM to deliver smooth performance for day-to-day usage. The device also sports a triple-lens rear camera system, featuring a high-resolution 50MP main sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide sensor for capturing broader shots, and a 2MP depth sensor that enhances portrait photos with added depth. On top of that, the phone houses a robust 6000mAh battery, providing long-lasting usage without the hassle of frequent recharging.

If you're considering a new smartphone, this discounted offer on the Samsung Galaxy F13 from Flipkart might just be the perfect fit, considering its impressive specifications and features.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Samsung Galaxy F13 Discount

The Samsung Galaxy F13 is now more affordable than ever. The 128GB variant, originally priced at Rs. 16999, is currently available at a discounted price of just Rs. 11999, offering a huge discount of 29 percent.

But that's not all! You can further reduce the price by exploring exchange offers and taking advantage of bank benefits. This presents an excellent opportunity to get your hands on the latest iPhone at an unbeatable price.

Other offers

Flipkart is currently offering an amazing exchange deal for the Samsung Galaxy F13, where you can receive a generous discount of up to Rs. 11450 by trading in your old smartphone. However, it's important to keep in mind that the exact discount amount will vary depending on the model and condition of your previous device. To verify if the exchange offer is applicable in your area, make sure to enter your Pin code.

But that's not all! Customers can also avail a 10 percent cashback on transactions made with Axis Bank Credit Cards. Additionally, there is a 5 percent discount available for Flipkart Axis Bank card transactions. These incredible offers present a wonderful opportunity to maximise your savings while purchasing the Samsung Galaxy F13.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 03 Jul, 13:21 IST
Home Mobile News Hot Deal Alert! Get your hands on the Samsung Galaxy F13 at unbelievably low price
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Apple Maps
This iOS 16 feature will be your travel buddy! Here is how to add multi-stop routing in Apple Maps
iPhone
iOS 16 magic trick! Copy and translate text from videos on your iPhone THIS way
BGMI
Want to play BGMI like a pro? These 5 tips and tricks will make sure you get the ‘chicken dinner’
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: Create and share funny memes with cool photo cutout feature
iPhone
Turn your slow smartphone into a speed freak, just delete these apps

Editor’s Pick

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!

Trending Stories

Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
keep up with tech

Gaming

BGMI month 22 Royal Pass is here!
BGMI M22 Royal Pass: Check all details here!
5 BGMI alternatives to give a shot!
Free Fire Max to Call of Duty, 5 BGMI alternatives to play in 2023
Satya Nadella
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Says Call of Duty to ‘100%’ Stay on PlayStation
Call of Duty
Activision deal: Bobby Kotick says there would be a 'revolt' if 'CoD' were made exclusive
Super Mario
Super Mario Bros. Wonder: Know all about it - Release date, gameplay, price, and more

    Trending News

    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17
    Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
    pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets